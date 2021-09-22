Sonoma supervisors eye ‘living wage’ rate increase

At the urging of local labor groups, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are considering an increase to the county’s “living wage” from $15 an hour to $17.08.

The supervisors discussed the proposed increase during their regular meeting Tuesday, with Board Chair Lynda Hopkins saying it was overdue.

The county adopted the living wage ordinance in 2015 with a commitment to conduct annual reviews and consider any recommended updates. The county has not kept its commitment.

“I do think that its important to have a ‘mea culpa’ moment and admit we did not do this,” Hopkins said.

The Living Wage Ordinance applies to county employees, for-profit contractors and economic development assistance recipients, according to a staff report from the county’s general services department.

The ordinance is triggered for employers with more than five employees and for contract values over $25,000 annually, the report said.

The supervisors on Tuesday were open to the proposed adjustments which, in addition to the rate increase, include expanding the ordinance to cover Sonoma County Fair’s 27 temporary employees and businesses operating at the county-owned Charles M. Schulz airport., increasing sick days and offering more hours to current part-time employees before hiring new part-time employees.

Part of the challenge in evaluating the proposed changes is estimating the exact financial cost, Caroline Judy, the county’s director of general services department, told the board Tuesday.

Despite that uncertainty, the supervisors showed strong support for the measures noting the LWO helps address inequities created by such obstacles as Sonoma County’s high housing costs.

“Our inaction does increase inequities,” Hopkins said. “There are very real consequences to human beings struggling to pay rent.”

Advocates from local nonprofits and labor groups who weighed in on the discussion reiterated that the rate increase would help people of color, immigrants and women who make up the majority of the employees covered under the ordinance.

The board directed staff to look into the proposed changes and to also look into methods of enforcement. Currently, the county relies on self-attestation as a means of enforcement.

Supervisors James Gore and Chris Coursey also agreed to discuss the ordinance with other local lawmakers throughout the county.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.