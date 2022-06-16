Friends help save Sonoma teen’s life after cardiac arrest, collapse on basketball court

A 17-year-old Sonoma teenager was helicoptered to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Wednesday in cardiac arrest. The quick thinking of his friends likely kept him alive.

Around 8:30 p.m., the teens were playing basketball at the outdoor courts at Sonoma Valley High School’s athletic complex, when one of the players collapsed.

“His friend immediately started CPR,” said Steve Akre, chief of Sonoma’s fire department.

Another friend called 911. One teen sprinted across campus to grab an automated external defibrillator (AED), which can help restart a heart in cardiac arrest.

“They used the AED right away,“ Akre said.

Within minutes, an ambulance arrived on campus. Then a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew landed on the field, prepared to quickly fly the teen to a trauma center.

“[First responders] got pulses back while they worked on him at the school,” Akre said.

The teen, who is not being identified because of his age, was flown to Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. He remained hospitalized on Thursday.

Akre praised the teen’s friends for staying focused and calm during the emergency situation.

“They did everything they could possibly do,” he said. “They did everything right.”

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

