Homeless Action Sonoma is preparing 18 tiny homes to install over the first week of March at their property at 18820 Sonoma Highway in Boyes Hot Springs, founder Annie Falandes said. But first, the homes got a colorful paint job, part of a rainbow design to give the new shelter some cheer. Following freezing temperatures in December, HAS also opened a temporary warming center on West Napa Street, which is expected to close at the end of February just before the new shelter hopes to begin welcoming clients. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)