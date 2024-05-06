James Bettiga Jr. always did things his way.

The grandson of Italian immigrants and a cement mason by trade, Bettiga had strong family values and an even stronger work ethic that he stuck with until his death April 29, his granddaughter Crystal Edwards said.

“Jim, being Jim, the most stubborn man you would ever meet, did what he wanted to do,” Edwards said.

That day, Bettiga had driven from Sonoma to Santa Rosa to stop by his daughter’s ranch, as he did every three to four times a week.

He spoke with his two kids for about three hours, had lunch and worked on his 1966 Chevrolet pickup truck before his daughter, Annamarie Say, left for a quick errand.

Bettiga has had multiple back surgeries and relied on two canes to walk. But his condition didn’t stop him from deciding, in Say’s absence and against her instruction, to work on his Ford tractor on the property.

When Say returned about 45 minutes later, she found her dad unresponsive and pinned under the tractor.

Bettiga was pronounced dead soon after medical personnel responded. He was 83 years old.

Say and the California Highway Patrol later concluded Bettiga tried to get onto the tractor, couldn’t get his legs over the gear shift, knocked the tractor into gear and then fell. The vehicle hit Bettiga and then continued about 5 feet into the barn. The engine stayed running until Say returned to the property.

A Sonoma County coroner later said Bettiga likely died due to blunt force trauma, according to Edwards.

“My mom, she’s still in shock,” Edwards said about Say. “We’re still at the point where we can’t get the image out of our minds.”

Edwards said the family has not been able to gather and mourn or look through old photographs kept in Bettiga’s Sonoma house. That’s where he grew up and returned after his parents died.

But memories of her grandfather remain fresh..

The time he bought her a 1995 Chevy Silverado for her high school graduation. How he bought her daughter Brianna Edwards her first horse ― a Shire named Forest “because that’s the one she wanted.” When he supported Edwards after she was diagnosed with a tumor in her 20s. Taking her fishing as a kid. How he always bought her the best of the best in whatever she wanted, including a Walkman when they first came out and a four-wheeler when she wanted to bond with her now-husband who loved dirt biking.

Many of these memories involved presents because that is how he chose to spend his money, Edwards said.

He always preached to his family about the importance of saving money. Yet, whenever he could, he spent his savings on them.

“My grandpa wasn’t wealthy,” Edwards said. “He just worked hard his entire life.”

Edwards worked as a cement mason and foreman at Oak Grove Construction based in Petaluma and Devincenzi Concrete Construction in Santa Rosa. He was a member of the local workers union for more than 40 years.

Outside of work, he loved farming. He grew up working on his parents’ dairy farm and helping at his grandfather’s ranch in Fulton. He eventually moved onto his own Fulton ranch.

Bettiga was involved with the Sonoma County Fair, showed dairy cattle and eventually helped his children and grandchildren participate in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He also built the large barbecue that has been used at events, like the 4-H Chicken Que and the Sonoma County Harvest Fair.

Though he was retired, he never stopped working.

“Jim was as stubborn as they come, absolutely entrenched in the work ethic,” said Lenore Pimental, Bettiga’s former partner. “You either loved him or wanted to throttle him.”

She said Bettiga always made her laugh — but constantly frustrated her.

“We loved him and threw him out all the time,” she said, laughing.

Bettiga had recently put a lot of effort into encouraging his great-granddaughter, Brianna Edwards, and her horseback riding.

“Since she started horseback riding, he was the one who supported it the whole time, financially and emotionally,” Edwards said. “He made sure she was at every show and he he was at every show cheering her on.”

The last time Edwards spoke with her grandpa was the day before he died. He called to ask about her daughter’s next show.

The last thing they said to each other was “I love you” and “talk to you later.”

A celebration of life for Bettiga will be held at 11 a.m. June 1 at 3593 Piner Road in Santa Rosa. Anyone who knew Bettiga is encouraged to go and share memories.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.