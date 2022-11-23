Two people were arrested earlier this week following a traffic stop in Sonoma, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amanda Charkins, 33, and Mauricio Rosales Ortiz, 41, were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges, including possessing drugs for sale and having narcotics. Ortiz was also accused of initially giving authorities an incorrect name.

On Nov. 21, a patrol deputy pulled over a car driven by Charkins for expired registration about 3:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West Napa Street in Sonoma, authorities said.

Deputies determined Charkins and Rosales Ortiz had misdemeanor warrants in Sonoma County for other drug-related charges, said Misti Wood, community engagement liaison for the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities searched the car and found suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, pipes and burned foil, and seven baggies of different suspected drugs, Wood said.

Charkins and Rosales Ortiz, were arrested and booked at Sonoma County jail. They were cited and released Tuesday.

Since 2006, Rosales Ortiz has been convicted five times of drug possession, once for driving without a license and three times for having drug-related objects. Charkins was convicted of burglary, a felony, and for using a controlled substance in 2010 and reckless driving in 2022, according to court records.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.