Sonoma State University administration and pro-Palestinian protesters, who set up an encampment 19 days ago on campus, came to an agreement Tuesday night regarding the demonstrators’ demands.

SSU President Mike Lee said Tuesday night in an email addressed to the campus community that the school will disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies.”

He also noted the school will not pursue formal collaborations that are “sponsored by, or represent, the Israeli state academic and research institutions,” as well as create a curriculum for Palestinian studies and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

An advisory council made up of members of the encampment, faculty, staff, administrators, Palestinian alumni and other interested students, as determined by SSU Students for Justice in Palestine, would hold SSU administration accountable for the agreements, he said in the email.

The agreements came after multiple conversations between the protesters and administration and two in-person meetings with Lee on Friday and Tuesday.

The encampment is set to disband at 8 p.m. Wednesday, per the agreement.

Students and community members set up tents April 26 on Person Lawn, following the lead of similar encampments at campuses across the nation. The group, organized by SSU Students for Palestine, identified four demands relating to what they identified as the university’s connections to the occupation of Palestinian territories and Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza.

The student group posted screenshots of the email from Lee to its Instagram account and included a graphic that said “SSU demands met.”

In the email, Lee addresses all four demands. For some of the demands, including “disclosure and divestment,” he does not promise to immediately meet them but establishes a path toward fulfilling them.

SSU will continue researching all of the SSU Foundation agreements and will present on its findings in a meeting in “early fall 2024” with the committee of Students for Justice in Palestine and members of the investment committee.

A similar examination of vendor contracts will be reviewed by the new advisory council and the vice president of administration and finance.

Then administrators and the council will meet “proper officials to determine a course of action leading to divestment strategies that include seeking ethical alternatives,” Lee said.

Lee also acknowledged the importance of student protest.

“Student activism, protest, and dissent in service of social and political change are key democratic principles that allow us to imagine a more perfect union — not only for ourselves, but also for others,” he said.

“None of us should be on the sidelines when human beings are subject to mass killing and destruction.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.