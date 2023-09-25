Sonoma Valley Fire crew balances work with food challenges

As you walk up the stairs of Sonoma Valley Fire Department’s Station 1, you’ll notice a sturdy pole connecting the two floors of the firehouse. When an emergency call comes in, firefighters fly down that pole, ready to respond.

Continue to walk through the station and the living area is situated with multiple recliners and televisions. On this day, the air near the kitchen is filled with the smell of toasted Eggo waffles, maple syrup and sliced peaches as some of the crew gets ready to eat breakfast.

The team of 15 firefighters at Sonoma Valley Fire Department’s Station 1 are divided into three crews that spend two days a week working with four days off. All firefighters at the station are paramedics or they are working toward getting their paramedic permit.

During their shifts, they get calls for everything from jammed windows to leaky toilets and of course, emergency situations.

During wildfire season, which typically ends in October, the team participates in weekly and monthly wildfire trainings like the Wildland Fire Safety Training Annual Refresher, which covers safety aspects, gear and equipment used, and specific firefighting techniques unique to the wildland setting.

The team also performs the Pack Test, which is required by all firefighters and most firefighting agencies in the United States. The test requires firefighters to carry a 45-pound pack and hike three-miles in 45 minutes or less.

“We’ve gone to Maxwell Park off of Highway 12 and Verano Avenue, but we couldn’t this year since the city is re-doing the whole park,” Station 1 firefighter Nathan Dunn said about the Pack Test. “Instead, we went to a park in Glen Ellen and ran laps carrying various weights. All department members are to do this test in order to be deemed fit for duty.”

Dunn, 31, has been a firefighter at the department since March 2020. Before that, the Sebastopol resident was volunteering with the Sebastopol Fire Department.

In order to help with the emotional aspect of their job, there’s a 24/7 peer support group at the station where members have a safe space to process difficult jobs and events with other members on staff. One member per crew is assigned to this shift and can be called at any time, on or off duty.

A certified emotional support dog, Koda, is also at Station 1 and ready to help. During his off days, the pup stays at Fire Marshall Trevor Smith’s home. The two come into work five days a week and head home for the weekends.

All in the family

For James Morrison this type of work is a family calling. His father, Joe, is a fire captain at Station 3 in Agua Caliente and has been with the Sonoma Valley Fire Department for 24 years.

“He was really proud of me, especially for the milestones leading up to being a full-time firefighter like going to school and getting my paramedic, and now we work in the same department,” Morrison said of following in his father’s footsteps and being a part of the Sonoma Valley team.

Morrison, 23, entered the “Fire Explorer Program” at Kenwood Fire District when he was 16. The program, which is open to those ages 14 to 20, exposes the students some of the mental and physical aspects of being a firefighter.

Then, at 18, he started volunteering at the Kenwood Fire District. And he enrolled in the Santa Rosa Junior College Fire Technology Program where he also got his EMT and paramedic licenses. Morrison became a part of the Sonoma Valley Fire Department’s Station 1 while he was in paramedic school.

“Kenwood and Sonoma Valley are neighboring departments, a lot of stuff is done the same between the two departments, and I knew a lot of people over at Sonoma,” he said. “I already knew there were a lot of great people there already and I knew that there was a lot of room to grow.”

Meals include food challenges

When the team sits down for dinner at Station 1, they eat ribs, have seafood boils, chili, casseroles and more. They also throw down on the grill pretty often, especially in the summertime. And the crew members rotate who makes the meals.

“If a volunteer has worked four shifts with us, then they are asked to cook dinner on their fifth shift,” Morrison said. “The crew rotates through each other as well to make sure nobody is doing it more or less than the next person.”

Emergency calls often interrupt the crew’s dinner plans considering anything can happen at any time. In situations like this, the crew will likely turn to Mexican food when looking to eat out. Morrison said, “it’s always a nice, easy meal that’s always good, especially in Sonoma with how many good Mexican restaurants there are.”

Eating competitions aren’t a rarity here. Some challenges have included who can eat the most Eggo waffles, bowls of cereal, and even tacos from Taco Bell. Everyone in the crew including the captain that’s on shift participates in these challenges.

“Ted (Hassler) bought the Eggos when he went to Costco off-duty. (He) bought three 72 packs for $14.00 each,” said Dunn in preparation for the Eggo waffle challenge.

As for the Taco Bell challenge, several 12 packs of both soft and crunchy tacos were purchased, but this challenge came with rules.

“You start with a 12 pack of crunchy tacos and then switch to the soft tacos. I was using the fire sauce because I like that a lot, and not a lot to drink was involved,” said Dunn, who’s won the most challenges. “I ate 20, I wasn’t planning on it, but I was one away from 20 when I got to first place.”

He explained that if he got to 20 tacos, then the person who challenged him would have switch places with him during their shift when responding to an emergency call. The challenger would move from the engine to the ambulance, landing Dunn in the fire truck for the rest of the shift.

The crew at Sonoma Valley Fire Department’s Station 1 train and prepare for anything to come, and they exhibit solidarity on their downtime by stuffing their faces and being there for one another when times get tough.

But once a call comes in, they put the tacos down and it’s back to business.