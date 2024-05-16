Around a dozen Sonoma Valley firefighters with Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3593 took to Sonoma Plaza May 10 with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists and other passersby to “Fill the Boot” with donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The outing marked the local union’s first time participating in the nationwide annual program run by International Association of Fire Fighters, which began in 1954.

Funds collected with go to the research, advanced care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (aka Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases.

“For almost 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot campaign has raised critical funds for research and care for people who live with a neuromuscular disease and we are honored to be a part of their effort for this important mission,” said Michael Montgomery, member of the Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3593 in a statement.