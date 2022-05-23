Sonoma Valley firefighters save litter of kittens

There’s been plenty of jokes about firefighters rescuing cat from trees. But on Sunday, Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue saved a pair of tiny kittens from under a bush.

Fire crews were performing yard work maintenance at Station 3 in Agua Caliente when one member discovered two black kittens with white snouts, punctuated by bright pink noses at 11:30 a.m. hiding beneath some foliage, Fire Chief Steve Akre said.

The kittens were lethargic and “very sick” when firefighters found them. They called Sonoma County Animal Services to retrieve the kittens and render aid, Akre said, adding that they are being cared for with medical treatment.

Animal Services was not immediately available Monday morning, but lost and found animals in their care can be found at their website or contacted through their email at info@forgottenfelines.com.

