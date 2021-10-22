Sonoma Valley health leaders host forums on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sonoma Valley Community Health Center will host two virtual informational forums for patents, guardians and teachers who want to learn more about the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine that will soon be offered for youth ages 5 – 11 years old. The forums will provide the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, and take questions from the audience. One will be in English, the other in Spanish (The forum in English will be simulcast in Spanish, while the Spanish forum will be simulcast in English).

Leading the English-speaking panel will be Dr. Sabrina Kidd, chief medical officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital, who will give a brief presentation on the history of the vaccine’s technical development and review the most recent CDC information. Joining Dr. Kidd will be Cheryl Johnson, CEO for Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, who will provide an overview of the rollout plan for all eligible children in Sonoma Valley who want to be vaccinated. Immediately following the presentation there will be an open Q&A session with the speakers joined by Dr. Jerome Smith, a Pediatrician with MarinHealth and Sonoma Valley Community Health Center; and Dr. Kiana Guerrero-McCormick, who practices family medicine at Sonoma Valley Community Health Center. (The Spanish-speaking panel will include all speakers except Dr. Kidd, who will however be available to answer questions through an interpreter.)

The first Zoom forum, set for Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. will be in English with Spanish simulcast (the webinar ID is: 977 1690 7322). The next is set for Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Spanish with English simulcast (the webinar ID is: 940 7044 3800).

The forum is meant for local parents and families.

Audience participants are encouraged to send questions ahead of time to Sonoma Valley Hospital by email at community@sonomavalleyhospital.org or to comunidad@sonomavalleyhospital.org. Find the Zoom link at sonomavalleyhospital.org, under COVID-19 updates.