Sonoma Valley High buildings get new student murals

The new addition of new murals to the Sonoma Valley High School campus “F” wing buildings was a project that required lots of behind the scenes foundation and preparation.

During lockdown, senior Elsa Winter actively worked with the Campus Beautification Club to create a mural on the east side of the F wing. She said that the mural she proposed in August 2020 was “put on pause due to COVID and remained a possibility for the future, but not a project that could be executed at the time.”

Peter Hansen, the supervisor of the Campus Beautification Club, was aware that Winter had an interest in painting a mural, and they proposed the idea to transform the F portable area.

Winter’s inspiration stemmed from a Zoom meeting with the club, remembering that student “A.J. Riebli suggested a sun/moon (theme) would bring together the two walls into one giant mural.”

The mural also represents the beauty and duality of the sun and moon, and was partly inspired by the yin-and-yang transition from day to night. It was chosen to also “merge the two F building walls together into a more cohesive project,” Winter said.

Elaborating on the design formation, she says that it “went through a couple tweaks in order to fit the wall space and energy we wanted to create,” adding that she worked hard to make it fit when she, “sectioned the design into proportion with blocks of each wall, started coming at dusk and drawing the outlines using a projector, calculated the paint cost, and then began painting on weekends with friends.”

Winter shared that her favorite part of the project was having other people be there to join her in the process. “It’s really inspiring to see people come together to create something so visually large,” she said.

The aspect that made her feel inspired to create the mural was knowing that “it is important for kids to feel involved in the improvements that are being made on campus in order to foster a community feel at [the] school.”

In her experience, places that feel inviting and inspiring can “truly change [her] entire day,” adding that she “hopes the mural can be a source of even slightly brightening students’ days at SVHS.”

As far as student involvement goes for campus beautification, Winter shares that “the clubs talked about possibly trying to implement a student-led garden on campus, and want to create colorful, lively spaces where students can spend time and hang out.”

She adds that if a member of the student body is interested in creating a mural, she would recommend “reaching out to art teacher Aaron Anderson for insight surrounding the artwork itself, and then proposing the design or idea to Mr. Hansen.”