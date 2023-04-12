While living in Los Angeles, Sonoma Valley High School grad Connor Vickers began feeling detached from Sonoma — so he decided to make a film about it.

“I thought one way to explore this disconnection would be to reunite two (fictional) brothers that are from Sonoma but appear to be worlds apart,” he said.

This resulted in his first full-length film, “Tell Momma Not to Worry,” which debuted on streaming platforms iTunes, Amazon, VUU, YouTube and Google Play on April 4. It is also being distributed to rent or purchase by Gravitas Ventures and is an official selection of Hollywood New Directors and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.

The low-budget movie was filmed at sites off on Gehricke Road in Sonoma and Fern Lake at the Sonoma Developmental Center in Eldridge.

“The film is about expectations and fulfillment,” Vickers said. “Elliot, played by Rob Scerbo, is an intellectual who never left Sonoma and resents Jonas, played by Adam Navas, who has been residing in Los Angeles and cares more about his influencer and actor fame than his family. The two must come together to bring closure to (losing) their mother as they scatter her ashes in Sonoma.”

Initially, the film appears to be a “buddy” comedy, but as the story unfolds, viewers realize that the brothers’ lives will be forever changed by a pivotal event on the fateful day. Vickers said that the film isn’t autobiographical, but Elliot and Jonas personify conflicting feelings he’s had about Sonoma and Los Angeles.

He was born in Sonoma and attended Montessori School of Sonoma, Prestwood Elementary School, Adele Harrison Middle School before graduating from Sonoma Valley High School in 2010.

Vickers’ interest in films began at the age of 8 when he watched “The Unknown,” starring Lon Chaney, at Sebastiani Theatre.

“I can still remember being enthralled with that movie,” he said.

A few years later, Vickers and friend Alex Avery watched and re-watched the film “Wayne’s World” to the point where they became inspired to create their own version using the camcorder owned by Vickers’ father. Soon afterward, he received a Handycam for Christmas and started making skate and music videos nonstop.

Vickers said that many Sonoma Valley teachers encouraged him to make films. One of the first films he helped create was for Gary Green’s sixth-grade class at Adele Harrison.

“The assignment was to create a short film in the style of ‘The Twilight Zone,’ he said. “Classmates Joy Alexander-Short, Nathaniel Swanson and I put all our effort into creating a creepy short based around a ‘possessed’ Game of Life board game. That project was certainly a launching pad for creating my narrative works.”

While attending Sonoma Valley High School, Vickers’ filmmaking skills received a big boost from Peter Hansen, who teaches classes in video arts and advanced video production.

“Mr. Hansen provided, and still provides, the wonderful atmosphere of the computer labs, which helped allow me and several other students the chance to find our own voice withing filmmaking,” Vickers said. “He has a knack for recognizing students’ strengths and encouraging them to become the artist that they want to be.

“He was instrumental in my growth as a filmmaker and constantly helped me along the way while always instilling the importance of story, which is crucial to making movies.”

While attending the high school, Vickers created three shorts—” What It Takes to Skate,” “Eggs” and “Til Tuesday” — that were included in student programs at the Sonoma International Film Festival.

Vickers then attended Ex’pression College for Digital Arts in Emeryville, where he received a bachelor’s degree in applied science in digital filmmaking.

“While at Ex’pression, I started to expand the types of films I was watching and explore more foreign films and older classics,” he said. “We had exceptional professors and at times it felt like we were making a short a week. I met some amazing classmates there and still work with them today.”

Vickers continued his education at Chapman University in Orange, California, where he earned a master’s degree in cinematography in 2019. He now works primarily as a grip or an electrician on film productions in Los Angeles, but became inspired to write and direct “Tell Momma Not to Worry.”

“Both my parents are alive and well, but I have heard stories about family members being torn apart once the parents passed away and the inheritance being handled poorly,” he said. “It became a sort of cautionary tale about how two brothers could not set apart their differences and allow themselves to let each other by his own perfect self.”

The cast and crew were composed of nine of Vickers’ colleagues from Sonoma and Los Angeles. All the music was composed and created by musicians from Sonoma. Adam Spry, a classmate of Vickers at Sonoma Valley High School, composed two original songs for the film and contributed the title track from his album, “One Dimensional.” Marty O’Reilly and Sean Carscadden allowed him to use the song, “Going to the Country” from their album, “Broke the Moon.”

He said that his main challenge in making the film was to “keep pushing.”

“It was a very physically demanding shoot, as we would hike into the locations every day,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful to my cast and crew for their support, collaboration and putting their utmost effort into the project.”

Vickers is very satisfied with “Tell Momma Not to Worry,” and is currently in postproduction on a short film that he is directing, “Zariah,” which focuses on a man who fills the void of not serving as a father to his child by becoming a father figure to children at a skatepark.

