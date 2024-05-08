Sonoma Valley High seeks more funding for Grad Night

The annual Grad Night is planned for Sonoma Valley High School this month, but if an additional $6,000 is not raised to stage the event, some activities and prizes might be eliminated.

“Each year, the event costs over $20,000 to put on,” said Cyntia, Boter, co-chair of the Grad Night committee. “We have had large donations in previous years, which has allowed the committee to keep the cost of tickets to the event low. This year, we needed roughly $25,000 and we are short of our goal by about $6,000.”

She identified two probable causes for the difficulty in raising enough money for the event, slated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Sonoma Valley High School.

“We think it’s because the cost of vendors has increased, which caused us to raise the cost of the tickets from $45 to $75 to offset the raised prices,” Boter said. “This can be difficult for some students.”

She added that there was some reserve funding for Grad Night last year, which enabled the committee to keep the prices down.

Approximately 75 students have signed up for Grad Night this year, compared with approximately 200 students last year.

Donations for this year’s event, which are tax-deductible, can be made at https://form.jotform.com/240618216562151.

Boter said that donations from community members have been essential to offer Grad Night each year.

“We have many local businesses and individuals who donate regularly to support this important event,” she said. “Our second-largest piece of income is the ticket sales. This year, we have had to put together an auction with donated items from the community as a fundraiser, as well.”

Volunteers are also needed for overnight support from midnight to 5 a.m.; any adults who are interested in helping should contact the Grad Night committee at svhsgrandnight@gmail.com.

Grad Night will begin with registration from 9 to 11 a.m. All seniors who reside in Sonoma Valley and attend Sonoma Valley or Creekside high schools — or a high school that doesn’t offer a Grad Night — are welcome to attend.

Silje Bottari, who is co-chairing the event with Boter, is secretive about the offerings at the event.

“We don’t want to spoil all the fun, but we will have lots of activities and music to keep students awake and busy, including yummy treats and food,” she said.

For several years, the main raffle prize was a car.

“No car this year, but if we raise enough money, we will be having cash prizes in lieu of a car,” Bottari said.

Bottari and Boter volunteered to co-chair Grad Night when they learned that no one else had stepped forward to do so.

“Our daughters are freshmen and we knew if this was our daughters’ senior year, we would want someone to do the same,” Boter said. “Our goal is for this Grad Night event to be as fun and memorable as in previous years. Silje and I are both graduates of Sonoma Valley High School and have fond memories of this event from our senior year.”

Ever since the event was introduced in 1987, it has established a legacy of being safe for students.

“There have been no serious incidents or events at Grad Night in previous years,” Boter said. “We have hired security for extra support and have a local firefighter/paramedic donating their time on duty to support the event should anything occur.”

