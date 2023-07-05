Six of the 10 math teachers at Sonoma Valley High School will not be returning in the 2023-24 school year amid challenges to improve student performance.

Teachers Michelle Clark, Clay Jackson, Jamie Kaper, Ashlyn Skaggs, Stephen Sorkin and Alexis Tamony exited the school, effective Friday, June 30. Tammy Rivara, Chris Anspach, Carrenne Purtel and Devin Daly, who also teaches French, will join a slew of new math teachers this fall.

“While the 2022-23 school year did not have any particular challenges or difficulties, I cannot understate how the effects of the pandemic continue to affect student progress in math and other subjects,” said Rivara, chairperson of the department.

For students, the turnover can be jarring. Katie Jewell, who will be a junior in algebra 2, said teachers are a major inspiration in deciding what classes to take.

“Not only will it be teachers I don’t know, but the teachers I do know will likely be teaching different courses,” she said of the changes in the math department.

The problem is reflected in the 2022 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress report, issued by the California Department of Education in November 2022. It shows that just 19% of Sonoma Valley High students met the state standard (set by the California Board of Education) in math in 2022, compared with 29.7% in 2019.

This coincides with a districtwide trend that noted a sharp decline in math performance during the pandemic, but also the continued inability of the vast majority of students to meet the state standard. While students across California have seen a dip in test scores since COVID-19, Sonoma Valley High lags far behind the state’s average math proficiency rate of 33.4%.

Since the pandemic, math teachers at Sonoma Valley High School and other district schools often find themselves teaching students who are not sufficiently prepared for their classes. Students, too, notice a sense of suspended animation.

“Sometimes I still feel like a 12-year-old in my 16-year-old body,” Jewell said, adding that high school classes can feel like middle school, because that’s all students know. “It definitely has changed something that can’t be fixed.”

Only five teachers in other departments at Sonoma Valley High School announced this spring that they were resigning at the end of the 2022-23 school year; Rivara said that the high turnover in math is mostly a coincidence.

“It’s really all different, individual personal reasons why each person left that just managed to happen at the same time,” said Rivara, who also helps to administer Advanced Placement by Individual Determination, a college readiness program designed to help students develop the skills necessary for eligibility and success in higher education.

Sorkin, for example, is moving to Los Angeles because his son, who just finished ninth-grade at Sonoma Valley High School, will be participating in the early entrance program at California State University, Los Angeles.

Five teachers have already been hired to fill the vacancies in the math department, and one part-time teacher is still being sought. The job is listed on EdJoin.org.

Although the turnover will require some adjustments for both teachers and students, Rivara is confident in her team.

“While the math department will have some new teachers next year, our transition will be seamless because we will continue to work collaboratively as a department to try to meet the needs of our students — both in moving forward their math education as well as continuing to try to close some learning gaps from the pandemic that are still affecting math education,” she said.

“I don’t think the transition should pose a challenge,” added Sorkin, one of the six teachers leaving the department. “Teachers should have the background to be able to take the College Preparatory Math curriculum in place and teach it correctly. It will also be important for them to establish good communication with their students.”

Rivara has weathered many other major changes during her 25 years as a teacher at the high school.

“I love Sonoma Valley High School, its students and staff and the Sonoma community, which is why I have happily stayed here as long as I have,” she said.

The other Sonoma Valley High School teachers who said this spring that they will not be back in 2023-24 are Lindsey Kennedy (physical education), Julie Niehaus (physical education) Sarah Richardson (science and visual, performing and industrial arts), Graham Rubin (English) and Tyler Sweek (English).

A total of 17 other teachers in Sonoma Valley Unified School District — one from Creekside High School, five from Adele Harrison Middle School, three from Altimira Middle School, three from Flowery Elementary School, two from Prestwood Elementary School and one each from Dunbar, El Verano and Sassarini elementary schools — announced their intentions to leave the district this spring.

In 2022-23, Sonoma Valley High School welcomed 10 new teachers — five in English, two in science, one in social studies, one in math and one in history — as well as a psychologist and a counselor. They were among the 34 new teachers and specialists who were hired by Sonoma Valley Unified School District last year.

