When Pedro Merino first began exploring Sonoma some 32 years ago, it was love at first sight.

“We moved to Sonoma because I fell in love with the warmth of this picturesque town, the community and its people, and the high school being the only high school in the Valley,” he said. “I also saw and felt the need to close the educational gap, (to strengthen) the representation of academic standards for all students, as well as to create an academic and student-athlete soccer culture that was highly competitive with other schools, public or private.”

He began serving Sonoma Valley High School as a Spanish teacher and soccer coach during the 1992-93 academic year and has continued in both roles for the past 30 years. His considerable accomplishments were recognized by the school community on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when he was honored on the school’s field before a boys soccer game with Casa Grande High School of Petaluma.

Before the game, Merino’s former players and students were invited to form a tunnel of honor for Merino’s service to the school community.

“I feel honored, extremely humbled and filled with gratitude,” Merino said. “I am eternally grateful for the thoughts, support, actions and the gift of my students and soccer players — both past and present — as well as my family, the academic community, my colleagues and my friends for bestowing me the gift of honoring me, trusting me and perhaps for making a positive difference in their lives. ¡Mil gracias!”

Also, Sonoma Valley High School graduate Eduardo Hernandez recently started a petition to name the school’s athletic field after Merino, citing has contributions to the school as a teacher and coach. The Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees will make the final decision.

Merino, a native of Mexico, has been teaching “Advanced Placement Spanish/Hispanic Language and Culture,” “Advanced Placement Spanish/Hispanic Literature and Culture” and all other levels of Spanish classes for the past 25 years. He also is the sponsor for the school’s Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (Spanish Honor Society) and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (MECHA).

He has twice been named one of the district’s annual Inspirational Teachers of the Year.

“I love teaching, not only the subjects that I teach, but I love to enhance the subjects with other important essentials that I believe a student should know and be aware of,” he said. “Mutual respect, fairness, equity, empathy, teaching and coaching by example, and teaching the love of lifelong learning have been my recipe for success.”

Ana Martinez, a Spanish teacher for whom Merino has served as a supervisor and colleague in Sonoma Valley High School’s world languages department, praises his work.

“Mr. Merino has been a great support any time that I have needed it,” she said. “As a teacher, I think that his main strength is the connection that he builds with his students.”

Molly Kiss, principal of Sonoma Valley High School, also lauds Merino’s ability to build relationships with students.

“He shares his passion for the language and culture with his students,” she said. “Also, it’s always a huge positive when we have teacher-coaches, as they can really focus on supporting students both in and out of the classroom.”

Merino also has loved coaching the school’s soccer teams, and has been named Sonoma County League Boys Soccer Coach of the Year four times.

“I essentially teach respect, manners, discipline and empathy, and how to become a better human being,” he said. “In my boys’ case, my coaching philosophy is to teach them to contribute and become better members of society — better men, sons, brothers, boyfriends and eventually, better husbands and fathers.”

Merino says that he is proud of every team he has coached.

“It has been an honor to coach them,” he said. “They all, every single one of my players, has fought hard and to the end of the game,” he said. “Every team has been special, not only as a team, but also as individuals. I love my teams.”

Michael Boles, the school’s athletic director, praises Merino’s many years of service and his passion for teaching and coaching.

“We are grateful for Pedro’s time and effort in both capacities,” Boles said. “His main strengths as a coach are his knowledge of the game and his ability to relate to student athletes,” Boles said. “He listens.”

Raised in San Francisco’s Mission District, Merino went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, linguistics and Spanish/Hispanic literature from the University of California, Berkeley. He then obtained a teaching credential from the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in language and culture from the University of Salamanca in Spain.

He began coaching soccer at the age of 15 and before moving to Sonoma, served as a coach and teacher in the San Francisco Unified School District.

Merino was also an excellent soccer player. At Lowell High School, he was a high school All-American and was named to the San Francisco AAA League All-City First Team three times. He was named the most valuable player for Lowell three times and was named the most valuable defensive player during his senior year. He is a member of the San Francisco Prep Hall of Fame in soccer, swimming and diving.

A four-year starter on U.C. Berkeley’s soccer team, he was named to the All-Pacific West Team and received honorable mention for All-American honors. He also is one of the top five scorers in the history of U.C. Berkeley’s men’s soccer.

Merino’s daughters, Elisa and Olivia, are graduates of Sonoma Valley High School.

