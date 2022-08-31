Sonoma Valley house fire displaces eight

Eight residents have been displaced after a fire in a two story duplex along the 17000 block of Sonoma Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre.

The fire was put out by Sonoma Valley Fire Department, Cal Fire, with area coverage provided by Schell-Vista, Kenwood and Petaluma Fire Departments, Akre said.

“Sonoma Valley Fire Crews made an aggressive interior attack and confined the fire to the rooms of origin on the second floor,” Akre said. “Eight adults were displaced and are being supported by the Red Cross.”

