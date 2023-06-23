Sonoma Valley man convicted of shooting at deputy in Sonoma

A Sonoma Valley man reached a plea agreement and was convicted Wednesday of shooting at a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy last year during an exchange of gunfire that occurred in downtown Sonoma.

Nathan Smart pleaded no contest to one count of assault on a police officer with a gun, according to the plea agreement, which had been filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

He originally had been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, cruelty to an elderly person and possession of a zip gun, or homemade firearm.

The 43-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced July 14 by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste. He may face 21 years in prison under the agreement.

Smart’s attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

The Oct. 15 shooting was investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department because it involved Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies.

It followed a series of events, which began at 6:45 p.m. when Smart threatened to shoot a relative and himself at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Sonoma, investigators said.

Smart was not there when Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrived and conducted a search for him through the area.

Later that night, deputies received a report of someone breaking the windows out of cars and of businesses in the 200 block of West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma.

They encountered Smart, who opened fire on them with an “improvised firearm” that appeared to be made of pipe and black tape, investigators said,

A deputy returned fire as Smart fled. He emerged from an alleyway and a second deputy opened fire, striking him two or three times.

Neither deputy was injured.

On Oct. 28, the Sheriff’s Office released deputy body camera footage of the incident. Authorities said it appeared that Smart pointed his weapon at the deputy before he was shot.

Smart spent weeks hospitalized at an unspecified facility in Sacramento and court proceedings were delayed while he recovered.

Due to previous convictions, Smart was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Those convictions include one for vehicular manslaughter that occurred on Feb. 8, 1999. It involved the deaths of two young women who were killed the previous year after Smart crashed into them in Santa Rosa.

Investigators, at the time, said Smart’s blood-alcohol content was 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit, when he drove through a red light and hit the car occupied by Megan White and Chrissy Hagle.

White and Hagle, both 18, had graduated a month earlier from El Molino High School.

