Sonoma Valley neighbors raising money for house fire victims

Maria Barajas had just dropped one of her sons off at school on Thursday morning when a firefighter called to tell her that her home in Boyes Hot Springs had caught on fire.

Barajas raced back to the home, part of a duplex in the 400 block of Calle Del Monte, and found that most of her family’s belongings had been destroyed in the 8:45 a.m. blaze.

The place was uninhabitable, leaving Barajas, her husband Julio De La Rosa, their sons, ages 3 and 6, and De La Rosa’s mother, who stays with them, without a home.

“My son keeps telling me that he wants to go home,” Barajas said in a phone interview. “But we don’t have a home anymore. I don’t know what to say.”

On Friday, neighbors Terri Miller and Julie Diamond were walking by the fire-damaged home. They saw Barajas sitting in the driveway, crying as she watched her sons play in the front yard.

“It broke my heart when I saw them,” said Miller, who lives about a block away.

Miller and Diamond resolved to help, taking to social media to raise money for the family and help them look for a new home. They created a fundraiser through GoFundMe and shared the family’s story on Facebook, asking for donations from the community. The GoFundMe had raised more than $5,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“I live in a community where people step up for others,” Miller said.

The family has been staying at a hotel in Petaluma since the blaze. Miller said the online fundraiser is to help the family with hotel costs, food and clothes.

Fire investigators with the Sonoma Valley Fire District had not completed a report on the suspected cause of the blaze on Monday, according to Battalion Chief Sean Lacy.

Barajas said it was reported by a neighbor. The blaze appeared to have started in a corner of the living room and it damaged every room in the house but the kitchen, she said, noting that the other unit in the duplex was spared.

Lacy said he did not have information about the fire’s origin or the damage it caused.

Barajas suspects that the blaze may have been caused by a blown-out lamp bulb or by her husband’s cordless hammer drills, which were organized near their couch, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.