The Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Jeanette Rodriguez-Chien as the district’s new superintendent and approved a three-year contract that will pay her $241,000 per year.

Her contract — which was approved at the board meeting on Thursday, May 11 — calls for her to serve from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. She will receive up to $12,000 in moving expenses, a 4% raise on July 1 in 2024 and 2025, and benefits including medical, dental and vision plans.

She will succeed Dr. Elizabeth Kaufman, the district’s associate superintendent of educational services who has also served as acting superintendent since the sudden departure of superintendent Adrian Palazuelos in November.

After the vote, Rodriguez-Chen participated in the board meeting via Zoom.

“I would like to first thank the Sonoma Valley board of education for the confidence and opportunity to serve as your next superintendent,” she said. “It is a great privilege to join this amazing community of educators, parents and students. As I step into this pivotal role, I am filled with great enthusiasm and an unwavering commitment to advancing the future of education in our district.”

Rodriguez-Chien also pledged to listen attentively, collaborate tirelessly and lead with integrity.

“I am committed to fostering open lines of communication among students, parents, teachers, administrators and community stakeholders. Together, we will develop comprehensive strategies that promote academic excellence, student well-being and holistic growth for our students.”

Rodriguez-Chien has been the deputy superintendent for the San Diego County Office of Education since July 2020 after serving as its deputy superintendent for two years.

She began her career as a bilingual elementary school teacher and lead Gifted and Talented Education teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Rodriguez-Chien went on to serve as a principal in the district for seven years as well as the assistant superintendent of educational services for Chino Valley Unified School District for five years and chief academic officer for the Santa Clara County Office of Education for more than four years.

