After considerable public input and discussion, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees voted March 9 against a proposal to close Dunbar Elementary but did not vote on the larger plan to reconfigure schools and other facilities as early as 2023-24.

Trustee John Kelly created the proposal, which included several consolidation changes beginning in the 2023-24 school year, including closing Altimira Middle School and closing or transforming the district’s five elementary schools: Dunbar, El Verano, Flowery, Prestwood and Sassarini. His proposal would have consolidated grades K-5 at El Verano and Flowery elementary schools and grades 6-8 at Adele Harrison Middle School.

The space at Prestwood and Sassarini, as well as at Altimira Middle School, would have been converted into affordable housing for staff, teachers and families.

Kelly’s proposal was an action item on the board’s agenda for the March 9 meeting — at which it was standing room only — but during the discussion among trustees, it became clear a majority of them did not support the proposal, and no motion was made to vote on it.

Consolidation proposals are being considered largely due to steadily declining student enrollment, which has fallen from 5,000 in the 2004-05 academic year to 4,200 in 2010-11 and 3,265 in 2023-24, with additional sizable declines expected in the next few years.

“The board has a monumental decision ahead of it that will have a lasting impact well beyond my lifetime,” said Anne Ching, president of the board. “We are duty-bound to our norms and the process that we have established. As board president, I cannot in good faith rush into a decision without proper analysis of such things as school programming, finance, legal constraints, transportation and traffic patterns, and land use limitations.

“No single person should determine the fate of where our children go to school. This is a collective decision, and we need to work alongside parents, teachers and the community at large.”

Stefanie Jordan, principal of Sassarini and a parent, urged board members to vote against Kelly’s plan during the public comment portion of the agenda item.

“This plan was developed without any consultation with teachers or principals,” she said. “I’ve spoken with many members of the community who have described this plan as misjudged and badly timed, and this is all certainly true.”

She said the plan is “reckless” and “hurtful” because many factors had not been thought through, and it has upset parents and students in the district.

Sarah Tracy, a parent of two Sonoma Charter School students and the volunteer communications for the schools’ parent-teacher organization, also voiced concerns with the proposal.

“It is absurd to think that this board has had sufficient time to consider such a proposal,” she said. “I hope that the board votes ‘no,’ or at the very least, continues this item at a future meeting that takes place after district staff has had sufficient time to complete their community outreach efforts that are currently underway.”

Also, the Sonoma Valley Executive Director’s Round Table — a group of nonprofit industry professionals — sent an email to all the trustees and Elizabeth Kaufman, the district’s acting superintendent, on March 9 in which it voiced concerns about Kelly’s proposal.

“These are monumentally impactful decisions that will shape Sonoma Valley, and many small neighborhoods therein, for generations to come,” states a portion of the email. “We feel strongly that decisions of this nature should be handled with extreme care, caution and with the thoughtful integration of input from all corners of the Valley. Executing this before next school year simply will not allow for the due diligence a decision this consequential requires.”

Plans call for the board to make decisions regarding its facilities plan that will impact the 2023-24 school year at its regular meeting April 20.

“I think that the decisions might happen in two phases,” Ching said. “A decision is close one school is likely to happen by that date.”

The board did, however, vote on one aspect of Kelly’s proposal at the March 9 meeting: to close Dunbar Elementary in Glen Ellen by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. But the motion was defeated by a 3-2 vote, with trustees Ching, Troy Knox and Catarina Landry opposed and Kelly and Celeste Winders in favor of it. Those who were opposed voiced concern over making the decision without additional input and discussion.

Twenty Dunbar administrators, staff members and teachers, including Principal Elizabeth Stevenson, sent an email to all Board of Trustees members on March 8 expressing their need to know if Dunbar will close and if so, what this will mean for staff, teachers and students.