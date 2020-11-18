Sonoma Valley schools superintendent dismissed

Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Socorro Shiels has been dismissed, effective immediately, after a unanimous 5-0 vote by the board of trustees during the closed session at the start of its Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting. Shiels did not attend the public meeting held after the vote.

Board president John Kelly said only that Shiels “was excused from further service.” As for who will lead the district in the near-term in Shiels’ absence, Kelly said that associate superintendent Bruce Abbott would be in charge.

Shiels, 49, was hired as superintendent of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District in 2018 following an extensive search that drew 30 candidates from four states.

From 2012 to 2016, Shiels had run Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district with more than 16,000 students across 25 school sites. She left Santa Rosa in January 2016 to join the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence, a state agency that advises districts under the state’s new accountability system. She served as the agency’s education director, working with volunteer districts with the goal of improving community engagement, decision-making and student success.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

