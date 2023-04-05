Thanks to a school year free from wildfire and power outage closures, students, teachers and most staff members will get next week off to allow the Sonoma Valley Unified School District to use up its scheduled emergency days.

Following a series of devastating wildfires that disrupted schools across the state, in 2019, the California Department of Education advised districts to create a response to lost instruction days caused by emergencies. The Sonoma district chose to move the last day of the school year back one week so that it would still provide the required 180 days of instruction (175 days for charter schools) if emergencies forced campuses to close, which most commonly occurs in the fall. Since they weren’t needed, the extra four days will be used like a second spring break.

“It isn’t uncommon for districts to use their scheduled emergency days as extra days off if not needed for emergencies,” said Eric Wittmershaus, director of communication for the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE).

Monday, April 10, is a scheduled nonstudent, nonteacher day and Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14 will count as emergency days. To keep on league schedules, athletic events will still take place next week. Administration personnel, supervisors and some classified staff will be required to work, but can take vacation days during the week.

Wittmershaus said that each district sets the number of emergency days it will schedule and decides when and how to use them. As long as the district meets the required 180 days of instruction, it is free to provide any unused emergency days as extra days off.

In its calendar released at the beginning of the school year, the Sonoma district shared that students would take off April 11 to 14 unless those emergency days were needed, allowing families to plan. The closure comes less than a month after the traditional spring break that ran March 13 to 17.

“This presented quite an obstacle when problem-solving with our labor partners,” said Andrew Ryan, director of human resources for the district. “Of course, the best of intentions go into these conversations, meaning we don’t go into this planning for another vacation. We approach this from a standpoint of if we need to meet students’ needs because we lost instruction, then we need to plan accordingly.”

Ryan said that several factors affected the timing of this decision, including semester balancing, state mandated-testing, trimester start, parent conferences and proximity to other holidays, nonstudent days and the end of the year.

“These four days (April 11 to 14), at the time, appeared to be the most effective, given the obstacles,” Ryan said.

Wittmershaus said that some districts take emergency days off at the end of the school year, while others sprinkle them throughout the spring. He isn’t aware of any other SCOE districts that are planning to close next week, but said Petaluma City Schools used unspent emergency days to extend its spring break in March.

Emergency days can be used for a variety of purposes.

“In the Midwest, they’re often ‘snow days,’” Wittmershaus said. “Locally, schools have used them because of imminent threat of wildfires, hazardous air quality caused by fires burning elsewhere in the state, flooding, and power outages or shut-offs. They could also be used in the event of an earthquake.”

The need for emergency days in Sonoma County school districts was triggered by a series of large fires, starting in 2017 with the Tubbs and Nuns fires. The blazes resulted in dozens of fatalities as well as widespread destruction of land, homes and other structures, making the air unhealthy due to heavy smoke. The Sonoma district used 104 emergency days in the 2017-18 school year, according to a CalMatters database consisting of data gathered by the California Department of Education.

In 2018, the Camp Fire in Butte County — the deadliest and most destructive in California history — was located more than 100 miles northeast of Sonoma County, but abnormally high winds again triggered unhealthy air alerts because of excessive smoke, closing SVUSD schools for a total of 20 days.

“In general, our districts have been building in emergency days to their calendars fairly commonly since the 2017 wildfires and 2018 smoke days related to the Camp Fire in Butte County,” Wittmershaus said. “Our districts in the west county, which is more prone to power outages and flooding during storms, have long built in some emergency days.”

SVUSD’s school year calendar, which includes emergency days, is a bargaining component between the district and both the California School Employees Association and the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association. With the need for emergency days declining in recent years, Ryan said that during negotiations for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars, an agreement was reached to reduce emergency days from four to two.

