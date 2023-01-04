A Sonoma Valley man who was shot in October during an exchange of gunfire with Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday, nearly three months after the incident occurred in downtown Sonoma.

Nathan Smart, 43, is expected to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court, Brian Staebell, assistant district attorney for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday, though he added it wasn’t clear if Smart would be arraigned during his appearance or if he would be granted additional time, which would mean another hearing date would be set.

Lynne Slater, a chief deputy with the Sonoma County Public Defender Office, said Tueday that her office is representing Smart but she declined to comment further.

Smart is charged with one count each of attempted murder; assaulting a police officer with a gun; possessing a zip gun; being a felon possessing a gun; being a felon possessing ammunition; having a concealed gun; having a loaded gun in public; making threats; cruelty to an elderly or dependent adult; and vandalism.

He’d been hospitalized at an unspecified Sacramento facility since the Oct. 15 incident and has yet to be arraigned on the charges.

Authorities had previously tried to hold an arraignment on Dec. 2, but it had to be rescheduled because Smart was still hospitalized.

Smart’s shooting was the culmination of a series of events that began around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15 with a reported domestic dispute at a Sonoma Valley home. This is according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the incident because it is a deputy-involved shooting.

Smart threatened to shoot a family member and himself at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Avenue, about 2 miles northwest of downtown Sonoma, investigators said.

Responding sheriff’s deputies did not find him at the home when they arrived and searched the area for a few hours.

Around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies rushed to the 200 block of West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma after receiving a report of someone breaking windows out of businesses and parked cars in that area.

They encountered Smart, who opened fire with an “improvised firearm” that appeared to be made of pipe and black tape, investigators said, adding that a deputy returned fire as Smart fled.

Smart emerged from an alleyway and a second deputy opened fire, striking him two or three times.

On Oct. 28, the Sheriff’s Office released deputy body camera footage of the incident, in it authorities said it appeared Smart pointed his weapon at the deputy before he was shot.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said investigators found another bullet in the makeshift gun.

Neither of the two deputies involved were injured and Smith was transported to a hospital where he was treated for critical injuries.

Smart has previous convictions of vehicular manslaughter stemming from a July 1998 collision that killed two young women at Fulton Road and College Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Investigators, at that time, said his blood alcohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, when he drove through a red light and hit a car occupied by Megan White and Chrissy Hagle. The 18-year-olds graduated a month earlier from El Molino High School.

Smart was convicted in June 1999. He was later sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to court records.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi