The 15,000-square foot Sonoma Valley warehouse that caught fire shortly after business hours on Friday is likely a “total loss” given structural damage caused by the intensity of the burn, Schell-Vista Fire Chief Ray Mulas said Sunday morning.

He added that fire investigators have ruled out arson as a cause.

While the report of the blaze came in from a passing ambulance unit at 10:46 p.m. Friday, Mulas said investigators believed the conflagration must have begun well before that time, albeit after workers in the acoustics, lighting and design company occupying the warehouse had left for the weekend.

“They check everything before they lock up and everything was fine,” Mulas said. But the fire must have begun sometime around 6 p.m., given the size and intensity the blaze had reached when the emergency call went out.

Two fire departments — Schell-Vista Fiire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Fire District — led the response.

It took thousands of gallons of water to knock down the fire, which drew thirty firefighters and ten firefighting vehicles to the warehouse on Eight Street East, south of Sonoma between Vineburg and Schellville.

The fire was mostly contained by 1 a.m. Saturday, though crews remained onsite into the morning hours, processing the scene and preserving the area for investigation.

“It got so hot in there that (the building’s structural support) beams all twisted,” Mulas said. Investigators, who have ruled out arson, are still reviewing security camera footage and evidence on the scene to determine the cause, he added.

The Sonoma Valley Fire District i heading the investigation, Mulas said. An employee there told a Press Democrat reporter the department would not have any further updates Sunday.

The structure is owned by a real estate investment company belonging to Ken Mattson, a real estate developer who has purchased more than 60 properties in Sonoma Valley and driven skepticism and concern from local residents.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88