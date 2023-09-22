You can also hear her on the first episode of season five of the podcast “Dating While Gray,” which airs Oct. 6 and can be found on Apple, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Sonoma’s Veronica Napoles, a.k.a. @HauteGranny, can be found on Instagram and Facebook. Beginning Sept. 28, she and her “Haute Granny Hive” will begin recapping episodes of “The Golden Bachelor” on her Facebook page, Veronica Napoles Haute Granny .

Veronica Napoles is many things: an activist, artist, grandmother and an optimistic bachelorette. Now, she’s branding herself as an expert in dating and aging with a catchy call sign: @HauteGranny.

At 72, she is unlike many who start to slow down in their golden years — these days, Napoles is busier than ever. It’s easy to see her as one-of-a-kind, but according to the producers of “The Golden Bachelor,” she’s one in 30,000.

She first heard about the show — an updated version of the widely popular reality TV dating show “The Bachelor” that features seniors looking for love — back in 2019. A friend saw the casting call and encouraged Napoles to apply.

She sent in an application and some photos, and that was that. The pandemic interrupted production but finally, four years later, she got a call from a casting director this past February. During their first chat, Napoles learned that of the 30,000 women who applied, she was one of a handful whom producers wanted to interview.

That call sent Napoles down a rabbit hole to learn about the show, which she’d never seen, even when Sonoma native Ben Flajnik was the star in 2012. She backed out of casting after watching a few episodes and learning more about the show and how women are portrayed, but she wouldn’t drop it entirely.

While studying the show, she read a few books on the franchise, including “How to Win the Bachelor,” by Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace, which outlines strategies for ending up with the guy at the end of the series. What she learned about the show made her apprehensive.

“At this stage of the game, it’s not like you’re going to run off into the sunset with someone,” Napoles said.

She found out that the “Golden Bachelor” — the man all the women will vie for — was Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur who lives on a lake in Indiana. That didn’t appeal to Napoles, who is rooted in her local community, at all.

“The thought that I would pick up stock and go to Indiana is out of the question,” Napoles said. “For a woman who has got her own life — it’s really not something that works.”

She emailed the casting directors and let them know she was backing out. She left them with a letter outlining her suggestions for how to improve the show.

“The producers should make this a much shorter version of ‘The Bachelor’ (maybe on a small boat luxury cruise line — max two weeks) lose the sensory deprivation tactics and have a REAL reality show where women are equals and not prizes. Heck the only drama I think that’ll happen is some of the women onboard will realize that they prefer women to men, or run off into a dark corner with the cute young boat workers. Now, wouldn’t that be something?” Napoles wrote.

After she excused herself from the casting process, Napoles was contacted by Laura Stassi, host of the “Dating While Gray” podcast, which explores the “wild world of love after 50.”

The two single women talked for over an hour about their thoughts on the new “Bachelor” series. Napoles was initially nervous as a newbie to podcasts, but Stassi said it was one of her favorite episodes yet, and that she would use it to kick off season five of “Dating While Gray,” which premieres on Oct. 6.

After such a positive experience, Napoles thought she might have some more fun with creating content around her thoughts on the latest spinoff of the world’s most popular dating show. That’s when the idea for the @HauteGranny hit her.

In a video reel posted to her Facebook page, Napoles said, “This smart, sassy senior is here to sprinkle some fabulousness into your feed. It’s me, Veronica Napoles — one of the many haute grannies on the gram. As the OG-G of retirement, I’m not slowing down, and I’ll be serving up life hacks, why I turned down being on ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ coupled with fashion and beauty tips, thoughts on dating or just chilling in my vintage PJs.”

Napoles will use the popular “rewatch” format to livestream post-show discussion of each episode of “The Golden Bachelor,” which premieres on Sept. 28. She will sip wine and explore the strategies used by contestants while chatting with friends about their thoughts on the TV drama.

“Every week we’ll get together and we’ll discuss what’s going on in the show,” Napoles said. “Did you see that block? Was she successful?”

She wants it to feel sort of like a post-game review with her “Haute Granny Hive.”

In Sonoma, Napoles is well known as one of the founders of Wake Up Sonoma, an activist group investigating the business dealings of developers Ken Mattson and Tim LeFever. But as the @HauteGranny, she’ll flex her silly side, with a goal to help break down ageism barriers while normalizing discussions around dating later in life.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.