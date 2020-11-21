Sonoma Valley’s German-inspired landmark a rarity in California

Bismarck Knob, on the ridge above Sonoma Valley, reflects both our local settlement history and 19th-century world politics. Otto von Bismarck is credited with unifying Germany and served as Prussian Chancellor (equivalent to President), from 1871 to 1890. The term “Knob” to designate a highpoint, probably originated in the Appalachians and came here with early American settlers. It’s unusual in California.

After the Irish, Germans were the largest group of European immigrants in early Sonoma County. Among them were two of Santa Rosa’s town fathers, Berthold Hoen and Feodor Hahman. After setting up shop in the Carrillo adobe in the early 1850s, they spent years promoting and developing the city. Many early winemakers, including the Korbel brothers, Charles Bundschu and Charles Kohler, were also Germans.

In 19th-century Santa Rosa, the Germans were important “influencers.” In the 1870s, a German Band and a German Social Club were started, and the Germania Hotel opened next to brand new Santa Rosa Depot. There were German church services, beer festivals, and even a German-language newspaper.

German immigration to the U.S. first peaked in the 1850s. During and after the Revolution of 1848, which unsuccessfully tried to unify the dozens of small German kingdoms and principalities into one nation, many emigrated to escape unrest and political persecution. At the same time, Bismarck was building his influence and power as a politician in Prussia, the most powerful German kingdom.

His success in bringing about German unification between 1862 and 1871 has been called “the greatest diplomatic and political achievement by any (German) leader in the last two centuries.” During that period, Bismarck coined the phrase, “Politics is the art of the possible.” Following unification, Germany became one of Europe’s most powerful nations. Bismarck was a shrewd negotiator whose foreign policies allowed Germany to maintain peace with most of Europe.

At home, Bismarck played a complex game of shifting allegiances and compromise. After working closely with liberals to fight the Catholics, he ended up bringing Catholics into his base and opposing liberals. He created the first welfare state in the modern world, with health insurance and retirement pensions, partly to undermine a growing socialist movement.

Jonathan Steinberg, in a recent biography, called Bismarck, “a political genius of a very unusual kind” whose “brutal, disarming honesty mingled with the wiles and deceits of a confidence man. He played his parts with perfect self-confidence, yet mixed them with rage, anxiety … and irrationality” and “used democracy when it suited him.” He “dominated his cabinet ministers with a sovereign contempt and blackened their reputations as soon as he no longer needed them,” and betrayed those who had put him in power.

Despite his political power, Bismarck was a monarchist who supported the Kaiser’s divine right to rule. When Kaiser Wilhelm I died, Wilhelm II quickly removed Bismarck — he did not agree with Bismarck’s peace-oriented diplomacy and saw expansion as crucial to the new nation’s future. Bismarck’s failure to place any real check on the Kaiser’s power was has been called a “time bomb” that led to the world wars of the 20th century.

But that’s hindsight. Bismarck, South Dakota, was also named in his honor. When he died in 1898, he still enjoyed a positive reputation for unifying Germany. The first map showing “Bismarck Knob” was surveyed the following year.