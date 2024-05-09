Sonoma Firefighters announce plans for “50 years of Magic.”

Applications are open for annual 4th of July parade

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association has announced the details of the 2024 Fourth of July celebration. This year’s parade theme is "50 Years of Magic: A Fireworks Extravaganza."

Applications are now being accepted to take part in the parade that is a highlight of the celebration voted one of the Top 8 small-town Fourth of July events.

Marking a historic milestone, the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association has been the driving force behind the valley's fireworks show that draws together generations of residents as well as visitors.

“As the longest-running fireworks display in the region, it has become a cherished tradition that embodies the spirit of community and celebration,” a release from the association reads.

“The theme of this year's parade pays homage to the enduring enchantment created by the fireworks extravaganza over the past five decades. It symbolizes the magic of unity, resilience and the unwavering commitment of the firefighters who have dedicated themselves to serving and protecting the Sonoma Valley community..”

The judging area will be in front of Sonoma City Hall, with all parade entries judged on theme adherence, originality, enthusiasm and patriotism. The parade will also include the "Tim Gray Memorial Splash Zone" for children and adults to cool off during the parade. The firefighters advice: “Make sure to be near the El Dorado Hotel as the last parade float passes the Splash Zone, but participants should be prepared to get wet.”

Parade and vendor applications are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the parade entry deadline at midnight June 16, and the vendor deadline June 2.

The parade will start promptly at 10 a.m. Adults age 21 and over are welcome to stop by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (SVFA) booth for mimosas beginning at 8 a.m. The festival in the Plaza, including games, food, live entertainment and drinks, will begin at 11 a.m. July 4. A full schedule of events and plaza vendors can be found on the website as the event date approaches.

As the skies turn to dusk, the attention will shift to the General Vallejo field, as last-minute preparations are made to get the fireworks show set. The fireworks show will begin once the sky turns completely dark, usually around 9:30 p.m. The "50 Years of Magic: A Fireworks Extravaganza" promises an awe-inspiring display of pyrotechnics set against the backdrop of the Sonoma Valley.

Spectators can expect a mesmerizing showcase of colors, shapes and patterns, culminating in a spellbinding grand finale.

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association is relying on the community's support to ensure the continued success of the event, with sponsorship and donation information available on the website. Community volunteers are also needed to make the event successful.

For more information, about the Fourth of July Celebration, visit sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.