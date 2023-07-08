Sonoma Water begins resurfacing first of two large water tanks in $6.5 million project

For nearly four decades a water tank big enough to hold 12 million gallons has stood on a hilltop above Highway 101, overlooking Petaluma.

On Friday it sat empty, its vast insides holding not water but traces of mud, dust and remnants of its interior coal-tar coating. On the outside, paint covering the roof was flaking, and the surface was slightly bowed.

All of that wear and tear is set to be fixed in a new multimillion-dollar restoration effort focused on this tank off Kastania Road and another in the network of 18 overseen by Sonoma Water, the region’s dominant drinking water supplier.

Together, the network of tanks can store 129 million gallons, part of a drinking water distribution system for more than 600,000 consumers in nine cities and districts across Sonoma and northern Marin counties.

“All these tanks require coating to protect them from corrosion,” Sonoma Water Engineer Aaron Fulton said. “This particular project is removing and replacing these particular coatings with the goal of stopping corrosion and making sure that these facilities infrastructure investments last as long as possible.”

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, acting as directors of Sonoma Water, approved a $6,450,000 contract for the tank retrofits in April.

Resurfacing work on the Kastania Tank, on the southern outskirts of Petaluma, began Thursday.

The other tank set for rehabilitation, in Cotati, will be resurfaced once work on the Kastania Tank is done.

Sonoma Water has contracted with New Hampshire-based AMP United for the project.

The entire project is set to be completed within the first quarter of 2025, with work on the Kastania Tank set to wrap up by February or March 2024.

The Cotati Tank No. 1 will be a shorter project, as it is slightly smaller with different materials.

The work consists of stripping out the current coating and then resurfacing the inside and painting the outside before refilling.

The Kastania Tank, one of the largest in the system, primarily serves residents of Petaluma and northern Marin County.

Sonoma Water was able to redistribute most of its stored supply to other locations, with the largest share going to Marin Water.

“We closed off the valve and let them take all of the water down to about six feet. It went from 20 to six feet, so that’s calculating to about nine million gallons that they took,” Engineering Technician Billy Patrick said. “The rest of it we discharged back into our pipeline here, for distribution elsewhere. For the last foot and a half to a foot we ended up having to use our discharge drain.”

Inside the Kastania Tank on Friday, the heat was stifling.

There are numerous safety measures the engineers and contractors must take to ensure they are safe working in and around the tanks. Air quality and oxygen levels are constantly measured at the site.

The Kastania Tank was finished and filled in 1984 and has not been re-coated since. Typically, Sonoma Water tackles such projects within 25 to 30 years.

But officials said the Kastania Tank has held out for longer due to its robust coal-tar coating, which prevented any rust or corrosion.

“We’ve been doing annual inspections, taking a look at the condition of the rafters, if we see rust occurring in the tank, and so that’s why essentially waited for 38 years, because it’s actually in really good condition,” Fulton said.

Divers entering the tanks from the top have been used in the past to check the condition while water was present. That inspection and maintenance work is handled by Southern California-based Superior Tank Solutions under an $8.2 million contract approved by the Sonoma Water board in 2022.

Re-coating the tanks is seen as the most cost-effective way to update the county’s water storage system. Replacing the tanks is a much more expensive outlay.

“We built most of these tanks in the 1970s and 80s, and it is important to keep maintaining them so we don’t have to rebuild them because the rebuilding cost, just the cost of the steel, would be enormously larger,” Fulton said. “I think we estimated around four to five times as expensive as re-coating it.”

It’s also seen as an important investment in public safety. Many of the same tanks are relied upon by firefighters for water supply in the event of a rampant wildfire.

“If there’s an emergency, and you’re fighting fires in Marin, and their system is at capacity, this is where you’re going to get your water,” Fulton said.

Reach Press Democrat intern Charlie Wiltsee at charlie.wiltsee@pressdemocrat.com.