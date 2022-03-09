Sonoma Water Virtual Drought Town Hall slated for Thursday

Residents of Sonoma County and neighboring counties can get a real-time report on the state of the region’s water outlook during a virtual town hall hosted Thursday night by Sonoma Water.

The 6 p.m. session will include presentations from panelists with expertise in reservoir supplies, stream and river flows, urban water use, agriculture and fisheries who will discuss likely challenges ahead and drought mitigation efforts.

Those who want to join the Drought Town Hall can go to bit.ly/3vPJr0q on Zoom. The passcode is 864640

The town hall also will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.