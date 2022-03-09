Subscribe

Sonoma Water Virtual Drought Town Hall slated for Thursday

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2022, 7:10PM

Residents of Sonoma County and neighboring counties can get a real-time report on the state of the region’s water outlook during a virtual town hall hosted Thursday night by Sonoma Water.

The 6 p.m. session will include presentations from panelists with expertise in reservoir supplies, stream and river flows, urban water use, agriculture and fisheries who will discuss likely challenges ahead and drought mitigation efforts.

Those who want to join the Drought Town Hall can go to bit.ly/3vPJr0q on Zoom. The passcode is 864640

The town hall also will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

