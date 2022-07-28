Sonoma woman dies following Napa car crash

Sonoma resident Amanda Peters, 21, died on Tuesday from injuries she sustained during a head-on collision in Napa on Saturday, according to Napa California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Paulson.

San Francisco resident Susan Jevarian, 20, drove a Cadillac the wrong way in the northbound lane of State Route 29 south of Napa, with Peters sitting in the passenger seat, Paulson said.

Driving southbound about 10:10 p.m., Jevarian barreled toward a Toyota and Tesla heading northbound. The driver of the Toyota was unable to avoid a head-on collision, and the front right corner of the Cadillac struck the front right corner of the Toyota, Paulson said.

“The force of this initial impact caused the rear of the Cadillac to rotate in a clockwise direction and travel into... the path of the Tesla,” a press release of the incident said.

The Tesla was unable to avoid crashing into the rear of the spinning Cadillac, and the impact of both the Toyota and Tesla hit the passenger side of the Cadillac where Peters was seated.

Peters, initially unidentified by Napa CHP, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital by an ambulance, according to the CHP press release. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. Peters was a 2019 graduate of Creekside High School. Her family has launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

Jevarian was ejected from the vehicle despite wearing a seat belt and was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville with moderate injuries.

Paulson said alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash, and Jevarian was arrested for driving under the influence. Other charges may be filed.

The passengers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries during the accidents, with only the driver of the Toyota being transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital for medical treatment.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is released.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.