Sonoma woman recounts growing up in Nazi-occupied France

Sitting in her Sonoma home May 6, Amélie Guerra vividly recollects her days as a young French Basque girl living in a town occupied by German soldiers during World War ll.

Plaza regulars may recognize her face — a photo of her with her husband, Gratien, hangs in the Basque Boulangerie Café. The business was originally opened by her daughter in 1994, while she herself owned Sonoma French Bakery, which opened in 1956 and operated out of the Sebastiani Theatre building.

Guerra, who goes by Lili, can clearly recount the details of her childhood, though she speaks of moments and feelings from as many as 86 years ago.

Her home, coated in colorful plates, pots and decor, seems to hold as many trinkets as she does memories.

Sandra Ott, an associate professor at the Center for Basque Studies at University of Nevada Reno, sat across from Guerra, jotting down her memories. Conversations in French and English flowed freely between the two.

Today, Guerra is 93 years old. She was 9 when World War ll began — 16 years before she found her way to Sonoma Valley.

Born in 1930, Guerra grew up in a town called Oloron-Sainte-Marie, situated in southwestern France.

Her memories are rich with names and proper spellings, timelines and stories from various perspectives.

The citizens of Oloron were divided into many groups: Nazis, members of the resistance, German collaborators, communists and those who did everything possible to stay out of it.

But staying out of it wasn’t always an option.

One heart-stopping moment came when Guerra was 11 or 12, after her father was taken as a prisoner of war. That left only the women in her family — her mother, sister, grandmother and herself — alone in their house.

It was around midnight when she heard a loud blow from the train tracks behind her house. It was a warning that the Nazis were on the way.

The family closed every door and window and shut the blinds. Minutes later, the sound of boots marching grew closer as the Germans invaded Oloron.

“That was frightening, very frightening,” Guerra said.

The soldiers took over a local school, turning it into their camp. Nazis hung out in local pubs, cafes and other social settings, disrupting daily life for the local residents.

On that first night they marched into town, Guerra had an urge to look outside, but her mother told her no. But her curiosity and urge to understand this historic time lingered into her teen years.

By 15 or 16, her father had returned to his work as a butcher at the slaughterhouse, which was occupied by German soldiers. She said she wanted to help, but in reality, she was eager to see what the Germans were doing.

When the people at the front desk were distracted, she would slip by to have a look around. She peered over a tall fence the Nazis built — what used to be a field of grass had become mounds of dirt. She gathered it was likely being used as a burial site.

She recalled memories of food ration tickets that limited the food they could buy. There was attempts to help her Jewish neighbors, forbidden loves and days of reckoning once the liberation descended upon Oloron.

She had a strong memory of Eleanor Hammer, a Gestapo secretary who was involved with torturous practices, and was pelted with eggs and tomatoes upon her return to Oloron after the war. That’s the story that connected Guerra and Ott in the first place.

Dr. Brian Sebastian, a local physician, befriended Guerrayears ago — she teaches him how to speak French. He makes weekly visits to her house to practice the language, and hear her many recollections.

He was intrigued the story of Hammer, and decided to Google it — where he encountered an article penned by Ott.

Ott, an Oxford-educated anthropologist, spent decades researching the German occupation of the French Basque country. She collects personal narratives from those who lived it. So when Sebastian reached out about Guerra, Ott was eager to set up a meeting.

That was six years ago. Various projects, work and the pandemic all played a part in delaying their conversation, but the pair finally found the time to meet on Saturday, with Sebastian and the Index-Tribune along for the conversation.

Guerra told Ott she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 22, in April 1952. Ott said many French Basque residents found a home in the American West after WWII.

Guerra’s aunt sponsored her citizenship. She didn’t know any English when she arrived. She had only been there for three weeks when she met Gratien, the man she’d eventually marry, at a bar. He asked for her number, but she said no — she intended to return to France and didn’t see a relationship working out.