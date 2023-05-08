Sonoma woman recounts growing up in Nazi-occupied France

Amélie Guerra, who goes by Lili, can clearly recount the details of her childhood, though she speaks of moments and feelings from as many as 86 years ago.|
REBECCA WOLFF
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
May 8, 2023, 1:55PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

Sitting in her Sonoma home May 6, Amélie Guerra vividly recollects her days as a young French Basque girl living in a town occupied by German soldiers during World War ll.

Plaza regulars may recognize her face — a photo of her with her husband, Gratien, hangs in the Basque Boulangerie Café. The business was originally opened by her daughter in 1994, while she herself owned Sonoma French Bakery, which opened in 1956 and operated out of the Sebastiani Theatre building.

Guerra, who goes by Lili, can clearly recount the details of her childhood, though she speaks of moments and feelings from as many as 86 years ago.

Her home, coated in colorful plates, pots and decor, seems to hold as many trinkets as she does memories.

Sandra Ott, an associate professor at the Center for Basque Studies at University of Nevada Reno, sat across from Guerra, jotting down her memories. Conversations in French and English flowed freely between the two.

Today, Guerra is 93 years old. She was 9 when World War ll began — 16 years before she found her way to Sonoma Valley.

Born in 1930, Guerra grew up in a town called Oloron-Sainte-Marie, situated in southwestern France.

Her memories are rich with names and proper spellings, timelines and stories from various perspectives.

The citizens of Oloron were divided into many groups: Nazis, members of the resistance, German collaborators, communists and those who did everything possible to stay out of it.

But staying out of it wasn’t always an option.

One heart-stopping moment came when Guerra was 11 or 12, after her father was taken as a prisoner of war. That left only the women in her family — her mother, sister, grandmother and herself — alone in their house.

It was around midnight when she heard a loud blow from the train tracks behind her house. It was a warning that the Nazis were on the way.

The family closed every door and window and shut the blinds. Minutes later, the sound of boots marching grew closer as the Germans invaded Oloron.

“That was frightening, very frightening,” Guerra said.

The soldiers took over a local school, turning it into their camp. Nazis hung out in local pubs, cafes and other social settings, disrupting daily life for the local residents.

On that first night they marched into town, Guerra had an urge to look outside, but her mother told her no. But her curiosity and urge to understand this historic time lingered into her teen years.

By 15 or 16, her father had returned to his work as a butcher at the slaughterhouse, which was occupied by German soldiers. She said she wanted to help, but in reality, she was eager to see what the Germans were doing.

When the people at the front desk were distracted, she would slip by to have a look around. She peered over a tall fence the Nazis built — what used to be a field of grass had become mounds of dirt. She gathered it was likely being used as a burial site.

She recalled memories of food ration tickets that limited the food they could buy. There was attempts to help her Jewish neighbors, forbidden loves and days of reckoning once the liberation descended upon Oloron.

She had a strong memory of Eleanor Hammer, a Gestapo secretary who was involved with torturous practices, and was pelted with eggs and tomatoes upon her return to Oloron after the war. That’s the story that connected Guerra and Ott in the first place.

Dr. Brian Sebastian, a local physician, befriended Guerrayears ago — she teaches him how to speak French. He makes weekly visits to her house to practice the language, and hear her many recollections.

He was intrigued the story of Hammer, and decided to Google it — where he encountered an article penned by Ott.

Ott, an Oxford-educated anthropologist, spent decades researching the German occupation of the French Basque country. She collects personal narratives from those who lived it. So when Sebastian reached out about Guerra, Ott was eager to set up a meeting.

That was six years ago. Various projects, work and the pandemic all played a part in delaying their conversation, but the pair finally found the time to meet on Saturday, with Sebastian and the Index-Tribune along for the conversation.

Guerra told Ott she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 22, in April 1952. Ott said many French Basque residents found a home in the American West after WWII.

Guerra’s aunt sponsored her citizenship. She didn’t know any English when she arrived. She had only been there for three weeks when she met Gratien, the man she’d eventually marry, at a bar. He asked for her number, but she said no — she intended to return to France and didn’t see a relationship working out.

But he tracked her down, and called her aunt. They began seeing each other, and within three months he asked her to be his wife. Again, she said no, but they were married in November, just eight months after she’d arrived in the U.S.

Her husband worked as a bread maker, and she worked in a cafeteria owned by a kind man who spoke French. After a year, they decided to open their own bakery. Gratien heard there was one for sale up north, in Santa Rosa.

The couple started the French Bakery in 1953. It was successful, but they chose to relocate a year later when a bakery came up for sale in Sonoma.

At first, Guerra still dreamed of returning to her native France. But when she arrived on the Plaza for that first visit, she saw horses and buggies in the streets alongside cars. In the year 1955, and after living in LA and Santa Rosa, the old-world sight in Sonoma felt like home.

She was hooked.

Operating Sonoma French Bakery challenging at first. People heard their accents and thought they were Italian. When customer’s learned they were French, Guerra said people told her they’d never make it in Sonoma.

But, they had their bread — and it was good bread.

Guerra was ecstatic the first day she saw a friendly face walk into her Plaza shop. Dorothy Castagnasso was a regular customer of their old bakery in Santa Rosa, coming all the way from Sonoma just for bread.

Soon after she heard the same story from Sabinia McTaggart, the sister of vintner and real estate developer August Sebastiani. Their strong customer base continued to grow.

The second location of the bakery was inside the Sebastiani Theater, in the space currently occupied by Better Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group. August Sebastiani gave them a “handshake lease.” For years, the deal remained, without any paperwork.

Guerra’s sister, six years her junior, moved to Glen Ellen about eight years after they arrived in the Valley, and soon found a husband.

The Guerras sold the bakery in 1984, but it closed shortly thereafter due to poor management.

Her daughter, Françoise Hodges, decided to carry on the family’s French baking tradition when she opened the Basque Boulangerie Café in 1994. Though she sold in 2012 to new owners, it still operates under the same name and French influence, complete with her family’s photos watching from the walls.

Though Ott doesn’t yet know what she’ll do with her notes on Guerra’s life, aside from adding them to her 2,000-page collection of Basque stories, her visit was beyond her expectations.

“She was just absolutely fascinating,” Ott said. “Just a wonderful vivacious person.”

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.