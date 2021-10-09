Sonoma woman started largest event for lesbians, queer women 30 years ago

As an English literature student at Sonoma State University in 1981, Mariah Hanson had ambitions of becoming a teacher.

Another motivator in her life? Throwing a good party.

So, after talking the director of campus dorms into letting her use the cafeteria to celebrate her 21st birthday, she enlisted two bands to play and spread news of the gathering throughout the campus.

She was told she couldn’t charge at the door or serve alcohol, two rules she ignored.

“We had the most memorable party ever,” Hanson said. “I walked to the cafeteria to get breakfast the next morning and my truck was parked in the middle of the quad. I remember thinking, ‘I’m in so much trouble.’”

A decade later, with two years of producing events at lesbian clubs in San Francisco under her belt, Hanson threw the first-ever Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend in Palm Springs, a music festival that is now regarded as the largest celebration for lesbian and queer women in the world.

Last week, Hanson, a Sonoma resident who spent her childhood summers in the town, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the multi-day music festival, which over the years has drawn notable female musical performers, among them Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Lizzo.

Started in 1991 to provide a safe space for lesbians to come together, the event has evolved to embrace transgender women and people who don’t identify as male or female, known as gender nonbinary, as well, Hanson said.

“We came together to really celebrate our lives,” said Hanson, now 60. “We embrace diversity and that feeling of community, and that need to help each other rise.”

Before starting the Dinah Shore music festival, Hanson said she knew an event for the lesbian community in Palm Springs could be a success, if only she could establish herself and her music festival in the area.

The ANA Inspiration professional women’s golf tournament, sometimes referred to as the Dinah Shore after its co-founder, the American actress and Big Band-era singer Dinah Shore, already drew a large group of lesbians to Palm Springs, Hanson said.

The area’s warm weather in late spring, when Hanson’s event is typically held, was also a plus, she said.

Hanson said the golf tournament’s popularity was the reason she named her event after its co-founder, Shore.

“At its inception, it was women appreciating golf and creating an event around that,” Hanson said, adding that the actress never complained to her or her staff about the use of her name before her death in 1994.

“I just think she was very supportive of women empowerment,” Hanson said.

But at the time, Palm Springs wasn’t known as the welcoming LGBTQ travel destination it is today, Hanson said.

The conservative political climate of the city made it difficult for her to get contracts with venues the first few years she ran the music festival, though she eventually earned their trust as the event’s reputation also grew, she said.

The Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend was seen as a better alternative to the college spring-breakers that would go to the area, Hanson said.

Hanson decided to focus on drawing larger artists to perform at the event in the mid-2000s, and in 2006 booked the Pussycat Dolls.

Three years later, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry preformed. Lizzo was showcased at the Club Skirts Dinah Shore in 2017, and Bay Area rapper Saweetie was set to appear in 2020 before the event was canceled.

“I’ve watched the city really embrace diversity in recent years,” Hanson said. “It’s been great to see and be part of that.”

This year’s Club Skirts Dinah Shore, which launched last week, came after a year and a half of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced Hanson and her staff to cancel the event two weeks before its start, she said.

What followed was the complicated process of working through ticket refunds, event delays and eventually planning for an in-person music festival that would comply with public health guidelines, Hanson said.

She hired a COVID- 19 compliance manager to ensure those guidelines were met, and guests were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of the event to enter.

Regular messages about the risks of attending the event were also sent to attendees, she added. Roughly 4,000 people attended this year’s music festival, a portion of the 7,000 to 10,000 that typically go, Hanson said.

“It’s little steps like that that say, ‘Please, we can have fun but we have to do it responsibly,’” Hanson said.

With the latest iteration of the Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend behind her, Hanson will return to her other passions. You can often find her “on a horse or … with a good glass of (cabernet), sometimes at the same time,” she said.

She volunteers part-time as a mounted park patrol at the Jack London State Historic Park, Hanson said. Her grandfather, who was a cattle rancher in Sonoma, passed on his love for horse riding to Hanson.

She bought a portion of the land he owned from a relative back in 1999, and lives there today. She spent her summers on the property as a child, she added.

Looking back on the 30th anniversary of the Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend, Hanson said she’s grateful for the opportunity to host the event.

“You are in a space where people are offering you the opportunity to create joy, create love,” Hanson said. “If that’s the platform that we’re holding for thousands of women, and nonbinary and (transgender) women, to come in, that’s powerful.”

