At just 5 years old, Mary Etta Boitano Blanchard was ready to lace up for the Dipsea Race in Marin County, but the year was 1968 and girls were not permitted to participate. So she registered as a boy, using the name “M. Boitano.”

She didn’t finish that first race, but five years later, the 10-year-old runner would make history when she won the event. Now, 50 years later, she’s back in training for another Dipsea Race.

She’s run the iconic 7.4-mile race upward of 35 times, but she can’t count how many times she’s run the course for fun. Running from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach, the Dipsea is the oldest trail race in America, and considered to be one of the most beautiful courses in the world, and the most treacherous.

The race’s elements have names like “Suicide” and “Cardiac.” Runners traverse 1,200-foot elevation gains and challenges like “three flights of stairs as tall as a 50-story building,” according to the course details.

On June 11, the Dipsea Race will mark its 112th year. It dates back to 1904, when members of San Francisco's Olympic Club got off a train in Mill Valley with plans to hike to the new Dipsea Inn on the Pacific Coast. A debate over how long the trip would take prompted two of the men to race.

One year later, the first Dipsea Race took place, making it second-oldest foot race behind the Boston Marathon.

Like the Boston Marathon, women weren’t allowed to compete until 1972, when several female runners protested the common race policy in the months following the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments, which prohibited federally funded educational institutions from discriminating against students or employees based on sex.

According to a 2022 article by CBS News, “until 1972, the Amateur Athletic Union banned women from competing in distance races. Jane Muhrcke, who was part of the group of protesters, recalled doctors and coaches of the time saying that competing in the sport would cause a woman's uterus to fall out.”

Once they opened to women, the Boston Marathon and the Dipsea instituted a “handicap” start-time that required women to start 10 to 15 minutes before male competitors.

While the Boston Marathon scrapped the handicap soon after, the Dipsea kept and evolved the concept. The race is very often won by one of the youngest or oldest contestants, who are also allotted a head start. In total, the Dipsea has 26 different groups and head starts of up to 25 minutes.

As she trained on her treadmill, Boitano Blanchard recalled the details of the 1973 race, when she started with a 15-minute head-start, along with all the other women racers.

She was chasing glory second, and her brother first.

Michael Boitano won the race the two consecutive years prior, and was on track to be the first person to win the race three times. He came in second, beat by his little sister in first.

It would be the first of many wins.

Boitano Blanchard won San Francisco’s 12k Bay-to-Breakers race 1974, ‘75 and ‘76, though she said she unofficially ran and won the race in 1969, but wasn’t given a title because she was a girl.

Growing up in San Francisco, running was always a part of her life. Her parents were both athletes and runners, and active in running clubs around town. They often ran together as a family and competed in races together.

Boitano Blanchard backed off running and training once she got to high school, but she never stopped lacing up her sneakers. She competed in college, running cross-country and distance-based track events for San Francisco State University as a Division 2 athlete.

She estimates that she’s run roughly 168,000 miles over the past 56 years.

At the age of 60, she’s still keeping the pace. She runs frequently, both on the treadmill and on local trails in Sonoma and beyond.

Her go-to local running spots include the Sonoma Overlook Trail and the Sonoma City Trail, which Boitano Blanchard refers to as “gunny bunny” because it passes Gundlach Bundschu Winery.

She can often be spotted wearing one of her many Dipsea Race running shirts, which are given out each year to those who compete.

Each year, the Dipsea trail is filled with regulars on race day. It’s where Boitano Blanchard sees here community, people she’s known for over 30 years. Announcer Barry Spitz has been the voice of the trail for decades. He will bring up Boitano Blanchard before the race starts to honor the 50th anniversary of her win.

Dipsea’s community is dedicated to its lore — the Hall of Fame features legends with names like Jack “The Dipsea Demon” Kirk. These legends are still heralded long after they pass. Some, like “The Dipsea Demon,” compete in the race into their 90s.

Boitano Blanchard will be one of those familiar faces out on the trail when she runs once again on June 11.

“I’ll probably never win the race again, but there’s always hope,” Boitano Blanchard said. “I’m just enjoying being one of the characters down there.”

