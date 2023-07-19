Sonoma Reclaimed is known for its 4,000-square-foot antique mall on Eighth Street East, estate sales and now, the History Channel show, “American Pickers.”

The business’ owner Sharon Ivanhoff has been helping the reality show find cool places to search for antiques in Northern California for several years.

On Wednesday, July 19, “American Pickers” will feature Sonoma native and friend-of-the-shop Rafe Tomsett, who will guide the show’s host through his collection. Mike Wolfe now hosts the show solo, after his longtime business partner Frank Fritz suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2022. These days, Wolfe is often joined on the show by his brother, and the two were spotted at the Swiss Hotel in January while they filmed around the Valley.

In a tease about the show, Sonoma Reclaimed posted, “...see why they dubbed him: ‘Baron of the Skies.’”

The show, now in its 23rd season, can be seen at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central) on the History Channel.

The city and county of Sonoma have been featured on the show numerous times in recent years, usually partnering with antique dealers and shops to find the best places to pick.

First premiered in 2010, “American Pickers” follows the crew from Antique Archaeology as they crisscross the country digging in old barns, warehouses and junk collections looking for treasures to resell at their shop.