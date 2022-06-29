Sonoma’s Alta Madrone wins 'Golden Nugget’ affordable housing design award

The Alta Madrone apartment complex on Broadway was the recipient of a prestigious design award at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference in San Francisco earlier this month.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognize top innovators in design, planning and development, bestowing honors in more than 60 housing categories including affordable, multifamily, mixed-use, single-family production, interior design, custom homes, commercial, renovations and site planning, according to housingfinance.com.

Alta Madrone was named Best Affordable Housing Community (under 30 dwelling units per acre), bringing a Gold Nugget home for developer Satellite Affordable Housing Association, builder Midstate Construction and architect PYATOK Architecture & Urban Design.

“We are excited to get recognition for such a beautiful project in Sonoma,” wrote SAHA Senior Project Manager Adam Kuperman in an email to the city of Sonoma.

Opened in 2021, Alta Madrone is a 48-unit development at 1269 Broadway, composed of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all for low- and extremely-low-income residents, plus parking for 75 vehicles and a community center.