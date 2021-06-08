Sonoma’s Creekside High School graduates its largest class

On Wednesday, June 2, 26 Creekside High School students celebrated being the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

The ceremony for Sonoma’s alternative high school took place in and around its campus on Broadway. The program included brief remarks by Principal Liz Liscum and remarks about each graduate by their teachers Shireen Ellis, Holly Siebold, Walt Williams, counselor Tracy Dorrance and resource specialist Joel Mellinger, as well as commencement remarks by students Jazzy Austin and Julianna Sanchez-Chavez.

A limited number of parents and friends were invited to attend the socially distanced, COVID-safe event.

"We're just so proud of our students who rose above the pandemic to finish strong and move into the next chapter of life,“ said history teacher Shireen Ellis.