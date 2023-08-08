Sonoma native Ada Limón, the poet laureate of the United States, will return to her roots this month when the city of Sonoma honors her by installing a new bench in front of Readers’ Books. It’s a fitting location, since she was the first employee at the beloved bookstore when it opened in 1991.

A special dedication ceremony will take place at the site — 130 E. Napa St. — on Friday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. The public ceremony will include speeches from elected officials and representatives, and culminate in a ribbon-cutting to unveil a bench that bears a chosen quote from Limón’s writings.

“I was very moved and humbled by the news,” Limón said.

Following the ceremony, Limón — who in April 2023 became the first person to serve a two-year second term as the nation’s Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry — will sign her books at the store from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Born and raised in Sonoma, Limón worked at Readers’ Books from 1991 to 1993 while attending Sonoma Valley High School as well as off and on during summers while working toward a bachelor’s degree in theater at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe conceived the idea of honoring Sonoma’s literary talent with a commemorative bench.

“Of course, we are thrilled to have our own Ada Limón bench outside the store; that kind of attention doesn’t happen often in the life of a business,” said Andy Weinberger, owner of Readers’ Books. “I think it will be good not just for Readers’ Books, but for the whole town of Sonoma. It makes us special.”

Limón hopes her quote on the bench celebrates what it feels like to be in a community that honors the arts.

She was just 15 years old when she became the first employee hired by the store.

“Readers’ Books opened across the street from my mom and stepdad’s apartment on The Plaza,” she said. “I remember they had a sign, ‘Bookstore Coming Soon!’ and I walked right in and asked if I could have a job.”

Weinberger said that the shelves weren’t set up and everything was still in cardboard boxes.

“I was impressed with Ada’s poise and self-assurance,” Weinberger said. “As an employee, she was wonderful — smart and efficient, funny with customers and a joy to be around. I knew she liked to read all kinds of things — poetry, drama, novels — and I remember she acted in many of the theater productions at Sonoma Valley High.”

Limón worked at the front desk, helping people to find books and ringing up their purchases.

“I also worked in the children’s section, helping kids find books they loved,” she said. “During slow times, I dusted and reshelved, and helped to keep the stacks as organized as possible.”

She treasured seeing people find books that they loved.

“People would wander in and leave with a few books that they would clutch in their hands so tenderly that you could just tell they were excited to dive into their new purchases,” Limón said. “I actually loved working the holidays because everyone was so thrilled to get all their gifts wrapped. I also oddly loved wrapping: Nothing is easier than wrapping a book!”

She has said that she learned as much about poetry from working at Readers’ Books as she did from studying it in college.

“Oh, Readers’ Books helped foster my love of poetry in so many ways,” she said. “I still remember helping to set up for poetry readings and hearing readings by Carolyn Kizer, Earl LeClaire, Sharon Olds, Phil Levine, Francisco X. Alarcon and so many others. I loved reading the poems myself, but the real gift was hearing poets read their poems aloud.”

Limón added, “I loved working for Andy and Lilla (Weinberger, his late wife). And I loved the bookstore, especially the poetry section.”

After Limón graduated from Sonoma Valley High School, the couple stayed in touch with her and even visited her once at the University of Washington.

Weinberger said that he was delighted, but not surprised, to hear that Limón was named the nation’s poet laureate in 2022.

“Ada was always one of those people who was destined for greatness; you could tell just by being around her,” he said.

Weinberger said that Limón’s books are “enormously popular” at his store and that many customers know her personally.

Limón lives in Lexington, Kentucky, but as the nation’s poet laureate, she has a busy travel schedule. She comes to Sonoma three or four times each year and always makes it a point to visit Readers’ Books.

“Andy is a dear friend and I miss Lilla every day,” she said.

She also visits some of her favorite local spots.

“I love hiking in the hills, spending time in the LaHaye Art Gallery, going to La Salette restaurant and Valley Bar + Bottle, and getting Delicious Dish delivered,” Limón said. “I love spending time in Glen Ellen, too.”

