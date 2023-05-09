In his first appearance at the famed Westminster Dog Show, Aujudon Dreamcatcher King of Ring Rafael Nadal won champion of his breed for Tibetan Mastiffs Tuesday morning at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

His owners, Sonoma residents Carleen and Vlad Faybusovich, messaged the Index-Tribune Tuesday morning to say, “We are over the moon!!!!”

Rafa, as he is known, will compete today in the Best of Group competition for Working Dogs, which includes 31 breeds such as St. Bernards, Portugese Water Dogs and Siberian Huskies. Should Rafa win in his group, he will compete in the coveted Best of Show title against the other group today at 4 p.m.

The Index-Tribune covered Rafa’s preparation heading into the competition, including his lineage of former champions at the Westminster Dog Show.

“He is now a Westminster Champion of Breed!!!! Be sure to watch him tonight on TV!!!” Carleen added.

Group Judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. on FS1, FOX NOW app and Fox Sports App. Best in Show will follow, with results available by 8 p.m.

