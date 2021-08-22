Sonoma’s Transcendence Theatre cancels show after performer tests positive for COVID

Transcendence Theatre Company was forced to cancel a performance of “Road Trip” Friday night after one of its performers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, according to a statement released by the theater Saturday, but will be quarantining for the next 10 days as a precautionary measure.

Once the test result was known, patrons were sent emails hours before the show letting them know it had been called off, and staff members were stationed at the entrance to inform people who hadn’t gotten the message, the company said. Refunds or exchanges were offered.

“The general reaction was that we had made the best decision,” said Andrew Koenigsberg, managing director. “They said ‘thank you for keeping us safe.’”

Saturday, on the advice of state health officials, all performers were retested for COVID-19. The tests all came up negative. A short statement explaining what had happened was distributed to people lining up at the box office.

The show was to go on Saturday evening, with all safety protocols in force, including masks for everyone except when performers were on stage and the outdoor audience capped at 40% capacity.

On Saturday before the performance at Jack London State Historic Park, Executive Director Brad Surosky said, “The team worked to put the show together without that person and we have a great show.”

The all-important summer season marks the Sonoma-based company’s 10th anniversary and the return of live theater to Jack London park in Glen Ellen. “Road Trip” is the second in the “Broadway Under the Stars” series, and runs until Aug. 29. Live theater has struggled throughout the country since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The company’s last season at the park was in 2019. It had filled in with online presentations and a few drive-in shows, mainly consisting of video clips from past seasons.

The theater company has followed federal, state and Sonoma County guidelines in setting safety protocols for all employees and performers, according to the group’s written statement.

The effect, if any, on attendance at Saturday evening’s performance, Surosky said, wouldn’t be known until just about show time.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” he said.

Koenigsberg said keeping everyone associated with the series safe, including “our artists, crews, staff, our donors and this community,” took a year of planning. “We would have canceled if we didn’t feel this was safe today. That is paramount.”

The company said it had coordinated with Sonoma County’s vaccine chief, the executive director of the Sonoma Medical Association, the director of a testing company called Fox Home Health and CA COVID Team members in setting up safety guidelines.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.