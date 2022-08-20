South Lake County fire crews receive ‘game-changing’ tools to battle blazes

Crews in South Lake County now have a couple new tools to aid in fighting fires.

Two new-generation portable dip tanks, also known as HeloPods, were delivered Aug. 18 to South Lake County Fire Protection District.

HeloPods, manufactured in Simi Valley, are a groundbreaking instrument for fighting fires. The “game-changing” tool helps quickly set up a site for crews to pull water during an incident.

“With the quick set-up, firefighters will only need to connect the hoses to the hydrant, then helicopters are ready to start pulling water from it, while still hovering, greatly reducing turnaround times,” Cal Fire wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Funding for the pods was raised and donated by the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group. Established in 1985, the organization raises money to purchase equipment for the fire department, as well as providing food and drink during emergency incidents.

“The South Lake County Fire Sirens are thankful that the community support of our thrift shop has made it possible to fund this purchase for our wonderful firefighters protecting our community,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

The HeloPods build on the broader goals of the district to improve the community's fire readiness and capabilities, according to Cal Fire.

For a few years, the South Lake County Fire District team has been researching new types of resources for fighting fires.

“When the opportunity presented itself, our research was already done,” Assistant Fire Chief Paul Duncan said in the news release.

The department plans to place the HeloPods in the Middletown and Cobb areas. To do so, they are collaborating with the Cobb Water District and the Callayomi County Water District to supply water to the tanks, as well as local property owners to determine locations to place the new pods.