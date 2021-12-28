South Lake Tahoe named Zillow’s most popular city of 2021

A Northern California town ranked the highest on Zillow’s list of the most popular places of 2021 in the United States.

South Lake Tahoe was named the most popular town in the nation based on website traffic and other metrics, according to the virtual real estate marketplace.

Zillow calculated the most popular places of 2021 using number of pageviews, housing inventory, price appreciation and “other housing barometers that indicate consumer demand,” according to the list.

The virtual marketplace said the South Lake Tahoe area reflects a “vacation-style living” that home buyers have sought since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as those who can work remotely look to move to affordable spots with outdoor living activities.

South Lake Tahoe also was No. 1 on Zillow’s lists of the most popular small towns and vacation towns.

The area received a high number of views from hopeful home buyers, and Zillow said it offers a “small-town vibe” with the Bay Area, Sacramento, Carson City and Reno all a quick trip away.

A typical South Lake Tahoe home is valued at $692,792, according to Zillow.

Ranking second and third on Zillow’s list of most popular spots are two other California towns, Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles, and Malibu.

Since the start of the pandemic, Zillow said users have been looking harder at areas with vacation homes, with the growth of pending sales in vacation towns outpacing the nation at large.