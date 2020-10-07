South Santa Rosa shooting investigated as an attempted murder

A shooting on the outskirts of south Santa Rosa early Tuesday is being investigated as an attempted murder, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to Sonoma County deputies at 6:04 a.m. at Moorland Avenue near West Robles Avenue, Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Valencia declined to provide any information about who was injured in the shooting, the extent of injuries or who was suspected in the gunfire. Releasing that information Tuesday afternoon, he said, would jeopardize an investigation by the violent crimes unit. He was not aware of any arrests in the case by Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection of Moorland and West Robles is also home to Andy’s Unity Park, where an 18-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in May in what authorities suspected was a gang-related shooting. A minor and two men were arrested in connection with the gunfire at the park.

Valencia did not specify a more precise location for Tuesday’s gunfire.

