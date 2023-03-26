A portion of southbound Highway 101, near Petaluma, which was initially closed Saturday so Pacific Gas & Electric contractors could make repairs due to a landslide, will remain closed until about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The stretch of highway, which extends south to Marin County was supposed to reopen around 9 a.m. Sunday.

However, crews discovered they needed to do additional work, which will further delay the reopening until this afternoon, said Paul Gullixson, a Sonoma County communications manager, who said he received a update from Caltrans just before 8 a.m.

The time is needed so newly poured concrete along the highway can set, officials said.

#TRAFFICALERT: The US-101 southbound closure in Marin and Sonoma counties has been extended until 2 p.m. on Sunday. PG&E has asked Caltrans to extend the closure to allow crews to complete the work. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: https://t.co/JdGA649Ak7 pic.twitter.com/bdB5ZrN9ZL — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 26, 2023

State transportation authorities announced Saturday a plan to close all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Marin County overnight Saturday into Sunday morning to reroute a gas line affected by a slide that has buckled a stretch of frontage road north of Novato.

The slide, unleashed by last week’s heavy rains, affected a 100-foot segment of Redwood Boulevard that runs between Olompali State Historic Park and Highway 101.

The hillside has encroached onto the road’s west side, lifting and buckling large pieces of the asphalt surface.

Cars driving southbound on the highway will be rerouted to Highway 116, Lakeville Highway and westbound Highway 37, which connects to Highway 101 south of the closure.

