State transportation officials are expected to formally approve selling to Santa Rosa a 2-mile strip of state-owned land off Highway 12 long envisioned as the site of the city’s very own Central Park.

The California Transportation Commission will take up the matter during its meeting Thursday. The sale price for the 49-acre property is set at just over $1.8 million, the appraised market value.

The vote marks another key step in a 15-year effort to transform the property into what’s known as the Southeast Greenway.

“This is a wonderful win-win for the community and for nature,” said Eamon O’Byrne, executive director of Sonoma Land Trust, who along with a coalition of residents spearheaded the effort. “We are grateful to Caltrans and the city of Santa Rosa for dedicating this land for Santa Rosa’s next park.”

The sale is expected to be completed by end of July and a celebration to mark this “long-awaited addition to our community” is planned once it’s finalized, city spokesperson Jaime Smedes said.

The 58-acre property was acquired by the California Department of Transportation over several decades with the intention of extending Highway 12 from Farmers Lane through what is now Spring Lake Regional Park.

Those plans for the highway were later scrubbed after Caltrans said the extension was no longer needed and amid resident concerns about the environmental cost.

The state will retain the remaining 9 acres, which will be sold separately and developed into up to 244 housing units.

The purchase is being partially funded by a $1 million grant from the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation & Open Space District and donations from community groups and individuals.

“We are so happy to see this major step forward for the Greenway,” Ag + Open Space General Manager Misti Arias said in a statement. Arias added the agency’s grant program “is intended to do exactly this type of work — bring open space into the heart of our cities and towns to ensure everyone has equitable access to the outdoors, while also conserving invaluable natural resources.”

Focus will now shift to planning for the park, which is hoped to one day link the largest park complexes in Santa Rosa: the Howarth-Spring Lake-Trione Annadel grouping east of Summerfield Road and Taylor Mountain Regional Park southeast of Farmers Lane.

A 54-acre addition to Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, made possible through a $1.35 million deal put together by the Sonoma Land Trust, in partnership with regional parks and the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, will expand the popular park into the heart of Santa Rosa, providing for future access near the county fairgrounds and possible connectivity to the planned Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway and beyond. (Sonoma Land Trust)

The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will lead a community-guided process to craft a park master plan outlining how the property will be developed and future uses at the site.

Proponents envision a mix of passive and active recreation along the linear greenway with picnic tables, ball fields or sports courts and other park amenities on the flat land, improved trailheads and a walking and bike path. The easternmost end of the property would be left largely as a natural open space.

As that process gets underway, parks staff are looking to allow grazing operations on the property and clean up the fenced site.

