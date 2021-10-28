Subscribe

Southern California desert remains identified as missing New Jersey woman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 28, 2021, 11:50AM

SAN BERNARDINO — Human remains found in the Southern California desert this month have been identified as those of a New Jersey woman who went missing early last summer, authorities said Thursday.

The coroner’s office positively identified the remains to be Lauren Cho, 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” it said. “No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result.”

The remains were found Oct. 9 in rugged, open desert in Yucca Valley, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Cho had been missing since the afternoon of June 28, when she reportedly walked away from a residence in the area where she was staying.

Multiple searches were conducted in Yucca Valley, which is outside the northwest corner of Joshua Tree National Park.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette