Southern California father dies of coronavirus, 28 family members infected

A 27-year-old Southern California man is sharing his family's experience with coronavirus to encourage people to practice social distancing.

Richard Garay told KTLA he was the first in his family to contract COVID-19 and now 27 other members have tested positive. Garay's 60-year-old father died of the virus the day before Father's Day.

“It was painful to watch my dad’s health decline so drastically in front of me,” Garay told KTLA. “My father is my best friend.

“I don’t want my father’s death to be in vain,” he said. “I want people to understand coronavirus is a real thing.”