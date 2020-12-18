Southern California ICU capacity hits 0% as state drops to 3%

Intensive care unit space is scarce and becoming thinner by the day in California, where mountains of new coronavirus cases are also being detected on a daily basis — a distressing sign that an even worse hospital crisis and higher death tolls could be looming in the coming weeks.

The state's hospital systems are burdened by nearly 15,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients, recently surpassing double the summer peak experienced in July. Almost 3,300 of the current patients are in intensive care, state data show, a record that's been extended upon every day since breaking it Dec. 2.

Between those with the virus and those requiring critical care for other reasons, ICU availability in the nation's most populous state stood at just over 3% as of Thursday, down from 4.1% one day earlier, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state says there is now no remaining capacity in the sprawling Southern California region, home to 20 million people. After days fluctuating to and from 0%, the San Joaquin Valley region of 7 million people had 0.7% as of Thursday.

The Bay Area, which has fared generally well during the pandemic, taking some of the quickest and most restrictive actions to tamp down the virus growth curve, on Wednesday dropped below 15% ICU availability, at 13% by Thursday. That triggered the state's regional stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month.

Four of the state's five geographic regions, combining for 98% of its 40 million residents, are now subject to the order, which directs restaurants to close down both indoor and outdoor dining and prohibits barbershops and salons from operating. Those and a few other restrictions must stay in place for at least three weeks in each region before the state reassesses its ICU situation.

Greater Sacramento, made up of 13 counties clustered near the state's capital and the neighboring foothills, had hovered near but mostly slightly underneath the 15% mark since first dropping beneath it on Dec. 9. It's now at just over 11%.

Only Northern California, the least populous of the regions by far, had more than 15% ICU availability as of Thursday, at 26%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are growing exponentially, in conjunction with booming infection rates statewide. And, with the most direct correlation to ICU cases, deaths from the disease are coming at their fastest clip yet in California. An average of 173 deaths a day have been reported over the past two weeks, flying past summer's high of 142 while still growing.

The acceleration of the crisis is dramatically evident in most parts of the state. According to CDPH, more than 25% of all cases during the health crisis — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization about 40 weeks ago — have come in the past two weeks for California.

That percentage holds roughly true in Los Angeles, the state's largest county; in Sacramento, home to the state's capital; in more suburban counties, like Placer; and in harder-hit Bay Area counties, like Contra Costa and Santa Clara.

Areas that were largely spared in earlier surges have been ravaged by the current one. Nevada County, home to 100,000 people in the foothills, has recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths in December after suffering just nine total from March through November. In Santa Cruz County, 31 of the 60 all-time virus deaths have come in the past two weeks, state data show.

California has reported more than 1.72 million lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21,860 deaths to date, including a record-smashing 379 fatalities on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the huge death toll is the result of a backlog. Nearly 140 of the fatalities came from Los Angeles County.

State reports thousands of backlogged cases. Where are those from?

The state health department on Wednesday increased the tally for lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases by nearly 54,000, which would have shattered a single-day reporting record by close to 20,000.

CDPH in statements confirmed this daily case total included a backlog from previous days — initially reported at more than 12,000 infections, with that estimate later revised to 15,337. The true total for Wednesday's typical reporting period was just over 38,000, still a single-day record but not nearly by the same crushing margin as it had seemed to be.

The state on Thursday reported another head-turning total: 52,281 cases. CDPH said in a news release that the backlog continuing to be cleared made the day's total "slightly higher" but didn't give an exact number or estimate. Los Angeles County's health office reported that it had a backlog of about 7,000 included in its total for the day, all coming from "one large lab."