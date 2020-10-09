Subscribe

Southern California mountain lion orphan nursed back to health

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 9, 2020, 8:55AM
October 9, 2020

RAMONA — An orphan mountain lion cub that was dying when firefighters found her in Southern California is being nursed back to health.

Starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious, the cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild, the San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook posting with photos and video.

Taken to the organization's Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds (9.9 kilograms).

The society plans to send the cub to a permanent home at a qualified wildlife facility.

