Southern California pursuit of U-Haul comes to fiery end

BELLFLOWER — A reportedly stolen U-Haul truck towing a trailer was pursued on Southern California freeways early Tuesday until it burst into flame and the driver unsuccessfully tried to run away.

Law enforcement officers followed the truck-trailer combo for about two hours as rush hour traffic stacked up.

An ABC7 helicopter showed an officer on a freeway median deploy a spike strip into the truck’s path and the vehicle soon slowed, but it continued on as a fire developed in the wheel well of a flattened front tire.

The slow-moving truck finally pulled off the freeway in Bellflower and the driver jumped out as the cab burst into flames.

The driver was rapidly captured and firefighters extinguished the truck fire.