Southern California school employee arrested, accused of using student to sell explosives

An employee of Kern High School District has been charged with six counts related to the making and selling of explosives, which he allegedly did through an Instagram account and with the help of a high school student.

A federal grand jury on Thursday charged Angelo Jackson Mendiver of Bakersfield with conspiring to commit offenses against the United States; engaging in manufacturing and dealing in explosive materials; mailing an explosive device; improper storage of explosives; and making false statements to FBI agents.

According to the Department of Justice, agents found and seized 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials from the residence of the 26-year-old.

Another 500 pounds were seized from the residence of a student who worked closely to help Mendiver fulfill transactions, according to court documents.

The manufacturing and dealing in explosive materials could carry a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,00 fine. If convicted of making false statements and conspiring to commit offenses against the United States, he faces another possible 10 years and $500,000 in fine. The mailing of an explosive device and improper storage of explosives carry maximum penalties of one year and a $100,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Mendiver is scheduled for arraignment June 15.